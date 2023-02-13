Hampton Eats

Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s Crazy in Lulu Cocktail

The Crazy in Lulu cocktail
The Crazy in Lulu cocktail
Courtesy Lulu Kitchen and Bar

Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s Crazy in Lulu cocktail is a cold weather Valentine’s Day riff on the classic whiskey sour, created by Simon Rosso.

Learn to make it here — it will do everything but sour the mood. Garnish with berry dust if desired.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Crazy in Lulu Cocktail

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Casamigos Blanco tequila
0.75 oz Berry simple syrup
0.75 oz Lemon juice
0.75 oz Egg white

Method of Preparation:

1. Dry shake all ingredients.

2. Wet shake all ingredients.

3. Strain into coupe or Champagne glass.

4. Garnish with berry dust if desired.

Enjoy!

This recipe comes to us courtesy of Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor. Visit lulusagharbor.com to see what other cocktails they’ve concocted.

