Guy About Town: Big Parties, Big Buys, Big Biz in Palm Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What’s happened?

Palm Beach Zoo Ball

The highlight of my week was the annual Zoo Ball. This year the theme was an African Safari and the Zoo did not disappoint! After stepping off the ever-present “step and repeat” where our photos were captured by Carrie Bradburn of Capehart Photography, we found ourselves among strolling pink flamingos, huge colorful parrots, and a slumbering sloth!

And after dining on a delicious meal, Jaime Niven, chairman of Sotheby’s, auctioned off some amazing treats, such as four bottles of 1961 Lafite Rothschild, and a trip to Africa. Tom Quick then got many patrons to donate large amounts to support the Palm Beach Zoo.

From my calculations the night must have raised close to $1 million overall. In attendance were: Renee and Carlos Morrison, Chris DelGatto and Veronica Webb, Christine and Stephen Schwarzman, Brooke and Robert Murphy, Grace Hyde and Tally Walker, Valerie and Harry Cooper, and Andrea and Martin Schlossberg. palmbeachzoo.org

Real Estate

At almost every evening out the conversations usually turns to two things: parties and real estate! It is no wonder that real estate is heavy on all our inquiring minds, when an un-renovated, tiny 2-bedroom condo at The Palm Beach Towers lists for $4 million!

But then across the way in West Palm, according to the Palm Beach Daily News, the Frisbie Group is securing a 100-year lease from the Family Church for their 4-plus-acre parking lot across the street from The Bristol.

You may recall that this is the same church that sold that very property to the developers of The Bristol! I wonder what the church is going to do with all of that money?

And then there is the most recent purchase by the Tommy Hilfigers who bought the landmarked home of Lawrence Moens at 930 S. Ocean for double what Moens paid just two years ago from the Wackenhut family.

Anyway, it is all about supply and demand, and the demand just keeps going up, and therefore so do prices.

Caviar & Champagne

On January 29, the Moradof Family held a very impromptu caviar and Champagne party. In attendance were Whitney and Ira Schlessinger, Ambassador and Mrs John Loeb Jr., Diana and Neil Maune, Ann Ames, Harrison Morgan, Mary Boykin and Justin Boykin, Georgia Mouzakis and Mike Wise, and Tracy Turco.

Not since my days living in NYC and working at Cartier, had I seen literally mounds of caviar piled high on glittering platters. It almost seemed like the fabulous excess of the late 1980’s was back, and this Guy loved every bit of it! After gorging myself on caviar, I retreated to The Brazilian Court with a few friends.

Palm Beach Symphony

“America’s Favorite Mezzo” Susan Graham performed at the Kravis Center to a sold-out crowd with the Palm Beach Symphony. I think everyone I knew was in attendance, and it was not to be missed! The next performance is Misha Dichter playing Gershwin on March 14 at the Kravis Center. I just love a good Gershwin tune, how about you? palmbeachsymphony.org

I was lunching at Taboo recently with my friend the mixologist, entertaining expert, and author Mark Addison. Having sold his glorious home on Jungle Road during the pandemic, he was missing the Palm Beach scene, and I daresay the sunny beaches too.

I had heard a rumor that he may have another book in the works as a follow up to his hit Cocktail Chameleon, from Assouline. I certainly hope so! In the meantime, he is introducing a new line of flavored salts to accompany his delicious cocktail recipes. markaddison.com

La Vie Style House at The Current

There is a new Pop-up at The Royal Poinciana Plaza. Located in the old Sotheby’s art gallery space. The store is called The Current, and its first installation included La Vie Style House.

The opening party was a dance party with a DJ and swirling cocktails and a gathering of local beauties! Attending was Lizzi Bickford, and Lori Berg, and just across the parking lot, rumor has it that the Marissa Collection at The Plaza, will be expanding to include a new second floor.

I guess business is booming! I know several of my lady BFF’s have dropped in there to pick up dresses for our evenings out together. marissacollections.com

Things to Come

Speaking of The Royal Poinciana Plaza, from my perch I can see the cranes working on the construction of the reimagined playhouse and waterfront restaurant. The opening which is currently slatted for the 2024 season isn’t soon enough for me, quite frankly, as I long for more great local entertainments!

Party on, Palm Beachers!

Guy Clark is a top Palm Beach realtor and owner of his own interior design firm, where he specializes in designing luxurious, individualized residential interiors.