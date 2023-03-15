Food Seen: Presidential Wine Dinner, Parrish Museum Café & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 Inaugural Luncheon, which serves as Congress’ formal welcome to the freshly elected president and their administration. Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue was selected to serve one of their wines at the historical occasion, being the first New York winery to hold this honor. Bedell’s velvety 2009 Merlot was featured at the reception. To celebrate the anniversary, Bedell Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich is teaming up with Fyr and Salt to host their own Presidential Wine Dinner on Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. The three-course menu will feature dishes from the 2013 Inaugural Luncheon and each course will be paired with a wine, including the 2009 Merlot which has not been poured since that day. The pairings will be inspired by wines enjoyed by past presidents and the 2009 Merlot will be available for guests to purchase. The cost is $285, and there are only 10 seats available. Guests may reserve a seat by visiting bit.ly/3L8nkdj. The menu, subject to change, will feature New England clam chowder, hickory grilled bison and Hudson Valley apple pie while the wine list includes 2010 Finger Lakes Dry Riesling and California Champagne.

Corey Creek Tap Room is hosting a Chocolate Fondue pop-up with The Village Cheese Shop on Saturday, March 25 and Saturday, April 8 from noon–4 p.m. Guests can enjoy chocolate fondue complete with strawberries, pretzels, marshmallows and their favorite Corey Creek wines. The cost is $15 per serving and reservations are first come, first served. Guests can RSVP by visiting

bit.ly/3IHdyvL.

Nick & Toni’s will host a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, March 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. France: Tour de Terroir, The Limestone Cowboys will feature a five-course menu crafted by Chef Joseph Realmuto and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden, paired with French wines chosen by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton. The cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wines from the menu will be available for pre-order with special event pricing directly through Jacques Franey of Domaine Franey on the night of the event. “Limestone Cowboys is a way of touring some of France’s most prime and prestigious terroir, all in one sitting,” notes Macnaughton. “We’re covering terrain in Burgundy and the Loire, the Languedoc and the Northern Rhône Valley. It’s a crowd favorite topic I’ve workshopped in years past, and the menu that this Tour de Terroir has fueled is sure to spark another truly elevated evening of dining at Nick & Toni’s.” For reservations go to bit.ly/3JcIiX3. Menu highlights include local codfish with vegetables, duck confit cassoulet and fromage.

A new restaurant called Schnitzels is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Grist Mill Eatery in Stony Brook. Founded by the owners of Greenport favorite Crazy Beans, Tim and Callie Martino, and the owner of Brew Cheese, Dave Striffler, Schnitzels will feature German bratwurst and pretzels along with different variations of the eponymous meat dish. Open all day and offering takeout as well, we’re clamoring for Schnitzels opening sometime in the spring!

Did You Know?

The word for someone who loves cheese is “turophile.” Hamptons Raclette is all about the centuries-old tradition of Raclette cheese — sitting down with friends and melting cheese over potatoes, accompanied by a glass of wine. Their offerings will be featured at Kidd Squid Brewery Co. in Sag Harbor every Saturday throughout March, including their divine pretzel raclette.

The 1770 House in East Hampton has two dining experiences, both with Chef Michael Rozzi’s contemporary American cuisine. The main dining room and the seasonal patio serve a sophisticated fine dining menu with the tavern downstairs offering more casual and traditional pub fare. The tavern menu will be discounted 17.70% on Thursdays through March and there is a $59 two-course prix fixe menu available both upstairs and downstairs. The prix fixe menu features spicy Montauk fluke tartare, Japanese yellowtail sashimi, Scottish salmon with chanterelles, roasted chicken with risotto, tagliatelle with lamb meatballs, and Berkshire pork tenderloin with roasted Brussels sprouts.

Bits & Bites:

Rowdy Hall announced last week that local brewer Springs Brewery is joining their tap lineup. Founded last year by Lindsay Reichart and Gunnar Burke, the craft brewers are focused on producing both modern ales and traditional lagers that are “accessible, delightful and true to place.” Their Helles Lager Landbier brew, which is light on the palate and has a clean taste, is now being poured at Rowdy’s copper beacon, and the draught has also been incorporated in Rowdy’s flight recommendations. The French bistro/English pub is also now carrying Springs Brewery’s 16oz. Black Lager Tautog craft can.

The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill has chosen Elegant Affairs to run its café, which boasts a new mural designed by Almond Zigmund. Local vendors and producers will be spotlighted at the café, such as Blue Duck Bakery and Café, the Hampton Grocer, Mecox Dairy Farm, Sag Harbor Honey, Southfork Bakery, Cheese Shoppe, Springs Fireplace Hot Sauce, Channing Daughters Winery, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Kidd Squid Brewery, Springs Brewery and Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. Menu items include sandwiches, snack packs, fresh baked goods, coffees and beverages, and museum admission is not required to visit the café. However, museum members will receive a 10% discount.

Food Quote:

“The way you make an omelet reveals your character.” –Anthony Bourdain