Recipe: Doubles’ Smash Burger

Ever wondered how to make the delicious Smash Burger at Doubles in Amagansett? Now you know.

Burger Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of neutral oil

3 ounces of ground beef (80/20 grass fed ground beef)

Kosher salt

Shaved white onions

2 slices of American cheese

Sliced pickles

Pickled peppers (optional)

Iceberg lettuce

Potato bun

Special Sauce Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of ketchup

1/2 cup of mayo

2 teaspoons of chili crisp (Try our favorite brand, Boon, sold at Doubles)

2 tablespoons of white vinegar

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire (or fish sauce, or both!)

1/4 of a white onion (finely diced)

2 tablespoons of pickle juice

Kosher salt (to taste)

Directions:

1. To make the special sauce, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Adjust salt and pepper according to your taste.

2. Heat a cast-iron pan on high heat until it gets very hot and smoking (about 2 minutes). Then oil the pan.

3. Form two balls of beef and sprinkle them liberally with salt.

4. Drop the balls on the skillet and smash them flat with a spatula (or a cast-iron grill press if you have one).

5. Make a small layer of the shaved white onions on top of the patty, and cook for two minutes.

6. Flip and cook for another two minutes. Meat should be browned and crisp.

7. Place slices of American cheese on the patties as they finish cooking.

8. Slather both of the buns with special sauce, and add as many slices of pickles as you like.

9. If you have pickled spicy peppers, finely dice them with pickles to create a relish.

10. Stack the two patties on top of each other, with iceberg lettuce on top.

For more tasty Doubles dishes, visit doublesamg.com.