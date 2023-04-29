Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If there was ever a sign that summer is coming, it’s that The Beacon in Sag Harbor is opening on Wednesday, May 17. Not only that, but the summertime mainstay is celebrating their 25th year this season.

Loftily perched above the Sag Harbor Cove Yacht Club, The Beacon boasts incredible views spanning across Sag Harbor Bay. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 pm., reservations are recommended and can be made 10 days in advance.

The menu will feature old school favorites, as well as delicious specials, including shrimp tacos, salmon rillette, pork belly pretzel buns, lobster rigatoni, sesame crusted tuna and halibut baked in parchment.

BuddhaBerry has become something of a Sag Harbor institution in a few short years, and they are now taking their frozen goodness on the road. BuddaBerry on Wheels, a yogurt truck, will start catering events in May and will surely become a hot summer attraction. For booking and availability, contact [email protected].

At the flagship, instead of the typical processed milk chocolate and hyper-sugary candies, BuddhaBerry’s frozen yogurt consists of raw cacao nibs mixed with dark chocolate covered in coconut, cocoa dusted acai berries and freshly chopped nuts.

Topping options include everything from hydrating chia seeds and nutty hemp hearts to fiber-filled ground flax seeds and protein-packed roasted red quinoa. And for fruit toppings, have a helping of goji berries, dried mango and or calimyrna figs.

Did You Know?

Gouda cheese accounts for 50%–60% of the world’s consumption of cheese. Chef Frank DeCarlo and his wife, Dulcinea Benson, will be opening a cheese shop in Greenport called Salumeria Sarto. The couple is best known for founding the popular Peasant restaurant on the Lower East Side. An official opening day has not been announced yet, but the word is sometime this spring.

Bits & Bites:

We’re entering the home stretch, or dessert portion if you will, of Spring Long Island Restaurant Week.

Enjoy a delicious, discounted multi-course meal at one (or more) of these restaurant partaking in the promotion: The Dimon Estate in Jamesport, The Watershed Kitchen & Bar in South Jamesport, On The Docks in Aquebogue, Bistro 72 , The Preston House & Hotel, Farm Country Kitchen and Diggers Ale N’ Eats in Riverhead, R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays, Saaz Indian Cuisine in Southampton, Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor, Bistro Été and Calissa in Water Mill and Elaia Estiatorio, Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House and The Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant in Bridgehampton.

Note: Restaurants may stop offering the prix fixe menu on Saturday after 7 p.m., and the promotion ends on Sunday, April 30.

Let the good times roll at one of these great East End sushi restaurants: Yama-Q Sushi in Bridgehampton, which offers many delicious vegan options, O By Kissaki in East Hampton, which serves hot ingredients fresh off the robata grill, nigiri and sushi alongside craft cocktails and sake, and at the end of the world, Inlet Seafood in Montauk, where we suggest trying the sliced yellowtail and jalapeño roll.

Food Quote:

“A crust eaten in peace is better than a banquet partaken in anxiety.” –Aesop