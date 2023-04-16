In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
David Berg, Author of Run, Brother, Run
Episode 127: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with David Berg, author of Run, Brother, Run. The book is described as a “searing family memoir of a tempestuous Texas boyhood that led to the vicious murder of the author’s brother.”
Berg will take part in a panel called “How to Bring a Cold Case Back to Life” at East Hampton Library on Sunday, April 16 as part of the Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival.
Visit hamptonswhodunit.com for Crime Festival tickets and info.