David Berg, Author of Run, Brother, Run

Episode 127: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with David Berg, author of Run, Brother, Run. The book is described as a “searing family memoir of a tempestuous Texas boyhood that led to the vicious murder of the author’s brother.”

Berg will take part in a panel called “How to Bring a Cold Case Back to Life” at East Hampton Library on Sunday, April 16 as part of the Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival.

Visit hamptonswhodunit.com for Crime Festival tickets and info.

