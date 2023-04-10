In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Randye Lordon, Sydney Sloane Mystery Series Author
Episode 126: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Randye Lordon, author of the award-winning Sydney Sloane Mystery Series that explores family relationships vis-à-vis murder.
Originally from Chicago, Lordon moved to Manhattan where she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She’ll take part in a book signing at BookHampton on April 14 as part of the Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival.
Visit hamptonswhodunit.com for Crime Festival tickets and info.