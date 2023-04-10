Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Randye Lordon, Sydney Sloane Mystery Series Author

Episode 126: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Randye Lordon, author of the award-winning Sydney Sloane Mystery Series that explores family relationships vis-à-vis murder.

Originally from Chicago, Lordon moved to Manhattan where she graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She’ll take part in a book signing at BookHampton on April 14 as part of the Hamptons Mystery & Crime Festival.

Visit hamptonswhodunit.com for Crime Festival tickets and info.