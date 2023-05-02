Kimberly J. Nichols Named New CEO of ARF Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping find homes for domestic animals on the East End, has named Kimberly J. Nichols as its new chief executive officer.

Nichols, who was also named the group’s executive director, replaced Scott Howe, who retired in April, following a nine-month nationwide search and upon completion of the agency’s Forever Home project transforming its headquarters.

“Kim possesses the perfect combination of experience and values to lead ARF as we reopen our new and renovated campus,” ARF Board President Kathy Rayner said.

Nichols, who has more than 25 years of experience with nonprofit organizations, most recently worked at Southampton Hospital Foundation, encouraging support for the local hospital She also spent a decade working for The Retreat, a domestic abuse and violence prevention agency serving all of Suffolk County.

As ARF CEO, she will oversee all departments at the newly renovated Richard Wells McCabe Welcome Center at ARF’s campus in East Hampton, and the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop in Sagaponack, and will be at the forefront of ARF’s rescue and adoption programs.

“ARF has a stellar reputation, a dedicated and passionate staff, a generous and committed family of donors, and Board leadership that has the courage to take on big issues – all under a mission that is near and dear to my heart,” said Nichols. “It is an honor to join this team, to work with them in support of ARF’s work in improving the health, safety, and wellbeing of vulnerable animals.”

The public will have a chance to meet her at 12 p.m. May 27 during the grand reopening of ARF’s adoption center.

Learn more at arfhamptons.org.