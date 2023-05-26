Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Araldica Castelvero winemaker Claudio Manera, producer of Bartenura and Vera Wang Party!, is joining this year’s Dan’s Rosé Soirée.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, this Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Manera about his road to the wine business, new industry trends, favorite wine and more in the lead up to this year’s Rosé Soirée.

Meet Claudio Manera, Winemaker for Araldica Castelvero

How did you get in this line of work?

The meeting with David and Nathan Herzog was the spark that started our journey

What new wine trends are you seeing?

I find the trend of cans very interesting: a new way of enjoying wine that is also attracting different consumers.

What is your favorite wine?

Equally. Moscato and Prosecco. There are no wines that better represent the generous nature of the land from which they come.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

The Monferrato landscape, already a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers constant inspiration to exploit the full potential of these hills.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I like to see the big picture. I admire our winegrowers, the main players in the wine world and the true protagonists of the success behind our bottles, not forgetting the distributors, wine merchants, and waiters who, little by little, spread the culture of wine every day.

What’s a unique winemaking ritual you practice?

Every morning, very early, I like to walk among the vineyards. This pure contact with the land influences the way I will treat its fruit in the cellar.

What wine do you plan to serve at the event?

Our Bartenura Sparkling Moscato Rosé, and the Vera Wang PARTY! Prosecco Rosé.

