Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

North Forkers interested in getting a taste of the latest sports trend might want to jump in headfirst at the upcoming second annual Pickleball Tournament to Benefit Southold Historical Museum on June 3. Now’s the time to preregister, because it’s likely to fill up fast, and you’ll still have time to get in some practice so you don’t enter the court cold.

For those who somehow don’t know about pickleball, it’s America’s fastest growing sport, CNN reported in March. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association trade group, the number of people playing in the United States grew by nearly 159% over three years, and the Association of Pickleball Professionals says the number of players reached 36.5 million in 2022.

The sport’s popularity is closely related to the ease of play and huge fun factor. It’s a cross between ping pong, tennis and badminton that’s been around since 1965. It’s played on a badminton-sized tennis court with slightly lower net, and it uses flat paddles, like ping pong but larger, and whiffle-style plastic balls with lots of holes in them.

Pickleball is easy to learn, fun to play, and not so hard on the body, making it something that can be enjoyed well into one’s later years — it’s quite popular among seniors.

Add its popular “open play format,” allowing players to mix and match with dozens of others in a session, and you’ve got a social and accessible sport that’s absolutely booming in popularity.

Southold Historical Museum is inviting the community to take part in their tournament, and help raise money to support their important work.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 (rain date June 4) at the Southold Town pickleball courts at Tasker Park. The format will be change partner, round-robin.

Registration fee is $55, which includes a tournament T-shirt and refreshments — and remember it’s for a good cause!

Due to limited number of participants, players are encouraged to preregister so no one is unexpectedly shut out.

Visit southoldhistorical.org/upcoming to preregister or email [email protected].

For more information about this or other Southold Historical Museum programs, call 631-765-5500 or visit southoldhistorical.org.