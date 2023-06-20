Highlights of the 2023 East End Summer Camp Season

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s the start of another summer, and camp season approaches us quickly. The idea of summer camp in the Hamptons reminds us of water games in the sunshine and an assortment of arts and craft-making. Most of all, camp season means the forming of friendships and memories made special by the magic of camp.

This summer, some unique camp programs return once again to the East End.

EAST END SUMMER CAMP PROGRAMS

iCAMP’s STEAM Summer

Located in Bridgehampton, this camp strikes the perfect balance of the outdoors and technology. Kids and teens ages 3–13 are given the opportunity to explore their passions in art, nature, science, technology and engineering through workshops and projects. The main camp session runs from June 12 through September 1. In addition, iCAMP offers two sessions, one in July and the other in August, for the Mommy & Me + STEAM Summer for little ones ages 18–35 months and their parents.

At iCAMP, campers spend equal amounts of time conducting science experiments and being exposed to new engineering challenges as they do outdoors, enjoying nature and playing camp games. The elements of nature and technology are an unusual pairing, but this summer program makes them harmonious. 60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. 631-466-5298, icamp.com

Bay Street Theater Camps

A spotlight for summer camps in Sag Harbor, the theater in town hosts summer programs for kids and teens ages 4–18 with a variety and range of interests and experiences. Campers are supported by talented instructors and performers, as they develop their musical theater abilities, or indulge in Shakespeare or puppetry. The theater offers week-long sessions, workshops and master classes with a focus on specific interests such as improv, musical theater or screenwriting. 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

The Riders Camp

The Riders watersports camp offers half-day morning and afternoon sessions as well as full-day camp sessions for kids and teens ages 6–15. Instructors and their campers launch off Sag Harbor Long Wharf for a day of learning all kinds of water sports including how to water ski, wakeboard, wake surf and kneeboard. They come equipped with a boat captain, experienced instructors, watersports equipment and lifejackets.

The unique water sports camp is a fantastic opportunity to learn something new and fun, while you improve your comfortability in the water. 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-942-4994, theridershamptons.com

Ross Summer

Located in East Hampton, the Ross School hosts Ross Summer. They offer a wide range of programs, so there is something for everyone ages 2–16. With their foundations in innovation and education, the program offers a range of immersive experiences in the arts, sciences and sports. The programs for ages 7–12 include an inventors workshop and magic puppetry courses. Kids who choose to go the sports route for ages 5–16 will be trained by esteemed coaches in their pick of a variety of sports.

The basketball program at Ross Summer offers Knicks Camp, where players are trained by Knicks alumni. You could also pick the multisport option and get the best of them all. The school also offers a counselor in training option for ages 13–14 and a summer term, which is more educational, focused on the arts, STEAM or tennis. Ross Summer runs from June 26 through August 18. 18 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton. 631-907-5376, ross.org/summer

Hayground Camp

The Hayground experience aims to bring to life the quintessential summer camp for kids. The camp, located in Bridgehampton, dedicates itself to following their campers’ lead. This means a commitment to listening to their campers’ passions and supporting them in the pursuit of their dreams. At Hayground, camp games, sports, arts and crafts, woodworking, baking and biking are among many of the activities campers enjoy throughout their action-packed days. The camp runs from June 26 through August 18, and there are options for half- and full-day options. 151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5188, haygroundcamp.org

Shine Hamptons

With an emphasis on fun and creativity, Shine offers full-day art camp programs, including tennis and art camp, and half-day camp for the youngest campers. Shine’s philosophy is grounded in unlocking individuality through exploration and creativity. This summer camp program is unique and there is much to explore within their program catalog in order to pick something that matches your child’s specific interests. 977 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-615-4002, shinenyc.net

Flip-Flop Gymnastics Camp

Introduce your kids into the world of gymnastics where they can learn new skills and have fun with friends. Summer ’23 camp runs 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 5–August 17. The cost is $125 per day and the days are exchangeable. Campers must be at least 4 years old. 381-14 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2845, flip-flopgymnastics.com

Art Studio Hamptons Camp

For Summer ’23, there are up to 18 summer art camps to choose from for campers entering grades 1–8. Camps run from Monday through Thursday every week from June 27–August 25. All art camps and classes are taught by experienced artists and teachers who are New York State-certified art and technology teachers. With offerings of morning and afternoon camps and classes, there is surely a topic of interest for all students. 96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0303, artstudiohamptons.com

Hamptons Baseball Camp

HBC welcomes players of all levels, ages 4–14, to develop their skills and learn more about the game by just playing. They are focused on fostering a safe, positive and fun environment that emphasizes much more than individual player development, including sportsmanship and teamwork. This summer, baseball camp will run 12 week-long sessions from June 12–September 1. 36 Nowedonah Avenue, Water Mill. 631-907-2566, hamptonsbaseballcamp.com

Hampton Country Day Camp

Another traditional camp is HCDC in East Hampton. Their slogan, “It is what camp was always meant to be,” speaks to their values in fostering a safe camp environment that is fun and builds up the self-esteem of campers. Some more of their “Starfish Values” include sharing, integrity, responsibility and respect. At HCDC, experienced instructors and counselors emphasize building campers’ confidence, developing friendships through teamwork and, of course, having fun.

They offer a Stepping Stones program for ages 3–4, in addition to their Upper Camp division for ages 5–11. Camp activities range from rope courses and zip-lining, club electives like studio art and rock band, athletics and performing arts, to swimming programs, which all work to integrate team- and confidence-building exercises. The camp runs from June 26 through August 18. 191 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-537-1770, hamptoncountrydaycamp.com

Future Stars Camp

At Future Stars Camp in Southampton, campers ages 2–15 can choose from 14-plus sports. Campers have access to tennis courts, the Southampton Youth Services Recreation Center, outdoor soccer fields, a turf baseball field, indoor basketball courts, an indoor soccer rink and classrooms. For summer ’23 the camp will run for 13 weeks from June 5 to September 1. 1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-287-6707, fscamps.com

Camp Gan Israel

Located in East Hampton, CGI Backyard Camp is extending their session for two more weeks this summer. The session will run July 3 through August 11, and a counselor in training division will be new this summer as well. The CIT program offers campers ages 10–12 the chance to spend half their day at camp, helping with the younger campers division, and their second half partaking in separate fun activities. The main division of campers are ages 4–9, and CGI also offers a Mini Gan for ages 2–3.

There is a lot to explore at CGI, including various art programs, shabbat parties, swimming, sports, cooking and more. 13 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-5800, chabadofthehamptons.com

WHBPAC Arts Academy

From July 10–August 25, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center hosts musical theater camps, dance intensive courses and Broadway Camp for kids and teens ages 6–18. 76 Main Street Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Montauk Junior Golf Program

Choose between golf or tennis, half or full days — half suggested for younger juniors and full suggested for intermediate to advanced players who will play up to 9–18 holes of golf. The program is focused on promoting the game of golf, encouraging beginners and elevating intermediate-advanced players. Skilled instructors work to maximize the skill-development of players, including training on the mental game of golf. Intended for ages 5–10, the camp will run from June 26–August 18. 50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk. 516-249-4040, golfchannelacademykelleybrooke.com

Camp Shakespeare

Presented by the Hamptons Shakespeare Festival, a nonprofit organization, this creative camp offers the opportunity for campers ages 8–14 to put on weekly performances, partake in theater games, develop their skills in acting, improvisation, movement, voice and much more. Sessions are led by trained theater educators on the grounds of St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Amagansett. 486 Montauk Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-0105, hamptons-shakespeare.org

Camp Mona

The Hampton Synagogue’s Camp Mona uniquely accommodates your family’s schedule. Recognized as the Hamptons’ premier early childhood program for ages 12 months–4 years, Camp Mona is in session for a full 10 weeks from June 26 through September 1. Families can register their children from a minimum of three days up to 10 weeks; the camp accommodates all schedules.

Camp Mona’s brand-new, state-of-the-art facilities at Jack’s House and Levin Family Children’s Campus includes music, art, science, cooking and dance studios, outdoor playgrounds, gardens, sports courts and a swimming pool. Lunch is served daily. Contact Children’s Center Director Mindy Kremer at [email protected] for details. 142 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-0534 ext.10, thehamptonsynagogue.org/camp-mona