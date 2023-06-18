Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

SEEN ON THE SUBWAY

Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman were seen riding the subway last Thursday from Shinnecock to Southampton. Jennifer Lopez was seen standing on the Water Mill westbound platform reading Dan’s Papers.

LOST AND FOUND

Red pocketbook. Found on the tracks at the Southampton Station 10 days ago. Contents of the pocketbook not revealed to protect owner’s privacy. If it is yours, please call 631-4SUBWAY. Must identify the driver’s license inside.

JOB AVAILABLE

Resumes now being accepted for a new voice of the Hamptons Subway. Successful applicant will be female, between the ages of 18 and 45, foreign-accent-free and with the ability to announce the upcoming stations over the PA system in a clear, friendly voice. Part-time.

COMMISSIONER ASPINALL’S WEEKLY MESSAGE

It is a sad day here at the Hamptons Subway. After receiving a safety award up in Albany last Wednesday, and then spending the next few days at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut relaxing and having a little mini-vacation, I arrived back here to our headquarters for the ribbon-cutting of the Quogue stop, to learn that — such irony — Gladys Gooding, the voice of the Hamptons Subway, was killed on the tracks in Southampton after falling in front of an arriving westbound D Local.

Ms. Gooding had been our “voice” for only two weeks, cheerfully recording and then re-recording, as our tape system required, the messages that you hear on the train as it approaches a station. “Next stop, Shinnecock,” she might say. Or, “Now arriving in Shinnecock.” Or, “Be careful of the closing doors.” She will be missed.

I was not here at the time of the accident, and I don’t use the subways anyway because of a medical condition that I have, but from those who were there, apparently what happened was that Ms. Gooding had brought a weekend guest staying at her house down to the subway platform in Southampton so her guest could see where she worked and hear her recorded voice.

While on the platform, a heavyset woman with a red handbag, standing nearby and overhearing the two talk, recognized Ms. Gooding’s voice and in an ecstasy of enthusiasm came running over to embrace her, shouting, “I recognize you. You’re Mrs. Gooding, the opera singer!”

Police say the guest told them that at that moment Ms. Gooding was pointing at the place in the ceiling where special chandeliers for the new first-class area of the platform may be put up, and so she was taken by surprise. The impact of the heavyset woman’s embrace sent both of them tumbling down onto the tracks where, well, the westbound D train was just arriving, and motorman Ellis Frank simply could not swerve out of the way. So you know the rest.

Ms. Gooding’s guest has requested that his name not be made public and we will honor that. Apparently, they are both married, but to other people, and Ms. Gooding’s husband was in Columbia, South Carolina at the time of the accident. But, of course, he has hurried home.

Several people on the subway platform in Southampton were treated for shock; three on the platform recovered with the aid of our three new defibrillators that we have there. Two others were taken to Southampton Hospital, treated and released.

The identity of the heavyset woman is not yet known. She was apparently alone on the platform at the time of the accident. She was well dressed but not carrying identification. And no one has stepped forward to report a missing person. If you know of one, please call the police or us here at 631-4SUBWAY where operators are standing by.

Personally, I was so distraught from this occurrence that I stated that I wished to return the award presented to me in Albany on Wednesday. But our board of directors voted 4 to 3 that I keep it.

Our deepest best wishes and condolences go out to the Gooding family.