Hugh Jackman to Reprise Wolverine Role in ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds, star and producer of the smash-hit Deadpool films, released a video update Tuesday announcing that his good friend and East Hampton resident Hugh Jackman is making an unexpected return to his role playing Wolverine in Deadpool 3!

Thanks to Disney’s $71.3 billion purchase of 20th Century Fox last year, the third installment of the Deadpool franchise also marks both characters’ first time in the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which includes the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and all the connected films and characters.

Before the big reveal in the video, while walking in the woods in deep thought — in his usual tongue-in-cheek, snarky style — Reynolds points out that he’d been working on the next Deadpool film “for a good long while now,” adding, “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special.”

The actor goes on to say how “Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” and while that made him “reach down deep inside” for an answer, Reynolds admits, “I have nothing.”

Then comes the payoff: “But we did have one idea… Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman, who’s seen walking by, casually eating something in the background and heading up a set of stairs, says, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Of course this announcement is enough to make even the most minimally invested Marvel fan go bonkers with excitement — especially since Jackman’s version of Wolverine supposedly died in his last film, 2017’s brilliant Logan, another Fox property. But Deadpool has never felt the need to follow convention, and the introduction of a multiverse to the MCU pretty much makes anything possible.

Have you see Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Both films featured characters from outside their established canon, including, characters from older movies where different actors played the titular superhero — hello Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield!

And let’s not forget the fact that Reynolds played a completely different — TERRIBLE — version of Deadpool alongside Jackman in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which has been alluded to in the Deadpool films.

Then, on Wednesday, Reynolds and Jackman appeared in a second video where they sat down to explain everything… or not.

Deadpool 3 is set to release in September 6, 2024. It’s going to be a long wait, but if these videos are any indication, Reynolds and Jackman will keep us quite entertained along the way.