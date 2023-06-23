Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon might have a career at the Food Network if he ever decides to retire from his late night gig on The Tonight Show! On Friday, June 23, he shared a TikTok of him grilling pork butt with peaches and some panko crusted “shriveled” green beans from what appears to be his Hamptons home.

The comedian shared the recipe from The Essential New York Times Grilling Cookbook: More Than 100 Years of Sizzling Food Writing and Recipes, a 2014 book he said recently received for Father’s Day.

Watch the embedded video to see his process, but the recipe includes 1 lbs pork butt, 5–6 cloves of garlic, 2 tablespoons of rosemary (chopped really tiny) mixed with olive oil, and a few peaches, which he chops in half and fries in an iron skillet on the grill with the pork and heaps of butter for about 5 minutes.

Fallon then removes the peaches, covers them in tinfoil, and flips the pork to cook a bit longer. He roasted the panko dusted green beans at 400°F but offers few details beyond that.

The result? Well, despite his initial trepidation, Fallon said the meal was great. “It’s awesome, it’s actually awesome. I love it,” he said before signing off.

How do you think he did? Could he be a Food Network star?