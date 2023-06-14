New Unisolo Yakitori Sushi House Opens in West Delray Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Delray Beach is about to be home to an expanding Japanese food empire.

The Unisolo restaurant group opened its newest brand, Yakitori Sushi House, in west Delray Beach. Located in the Tuscany Shoppes, hospitality veterans Tina Wang and Chef Jason Zheng added this fifth concept to already popular other locations, Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar in Delray Beach and Saiko-i Lounge & Hibachi in Boca Raton.

Yakitori Sushi House offers items from the popular robata Japanese BBQ grill, soups, salads, hot and cold appetizers, sushi, nigiri and sashimi, classic rolls and hand rolls, signature rolls, entrees, stir fry and fried rice. All of it is artfully made and beautifully presented.

Among their menu highlights is the Black Dragon, a signature roll with tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, and cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce for $18. Also check out the Wagyu beef tataki, foie gras with eel, lobster taco and ginger peach tea.

“More and more people are discovering a passion for Japanese cuisine,” Wang says. “It’s healthy, it’s flavorful, it’s fresh… we just want to share this delicious food with as many people as we can.”

Compared to other local sushi establishments, Yakitori Sushi House has higher prices on average, but reviews from various customers attest to the quality of the food, the service and overall experience at the restaurant.

Wang and Zheng have acquired the adjacent retail space and plan to nearly double the size of their new concept. Beginning this summer, their expansion will include additional restaurant seating and a full bar offering indoor and outdoor options.

Yakitori Sushi House is open daily from 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m. in the Tuscany Shoppes at 7959 7959 W. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

Visit yakitoridelray.com for menus and more pictures and info.