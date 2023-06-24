Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Patricia “Pat” Langsdorf Hagen, a long-time resident of Hampton Bays, died on May 26 at her home in the company of family and caregivers, following several weeks of failing health. She was 95.

The daughter of Arthur and Edibell (née Hubbard) Langsdorf, Pat was born on March 18, 1928 and raised in Hampton Bays with her three siblings, Arthur, Kenneth and Lorraine. She attended Sacred Hearts Elementary School in Southampton and often shared stories of collecting beach plums in Shinnecock Hills and being driven to school along Dune Road before the Hurricane of 1938 opened what is now the Shinnecock Inlet.

She graduated from Hampton Bays High School and credited the school principal with persuading her parents to send her to college. Hagen went on to obtain a B.S. in education from SUNY Brockport and later an M.S. in education from Long Island University at Southampton.

Hagen taught elementary school for more than 40 years, initially in Southold, then Southampton, and eventually settled in Riverhead at Riley Avenue Elementary. In 1987 she was named “Teacher of the Year” by the Riverhead Central School District.

She married James O. Hagen in 1952 and raised four children in Riverhead. As a couple, they traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. Following the death of her first husband, Hagen later married Pasquale Tuccio and returned to Hampton Bays. Her second marriage was filled with family and friends both locally and on Marco Island, Florida in winter.

Following an example set by her parents, Hagen was active in a wide range of community and civic organizations. She served on several nonprofit boards, including Dominican Sisters Family Health Services, Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society, and the Hampton Bays Civic Association.

She was an active member of the church communities at St. John the Evangelist in Riverhead and later St. Rosalie’s Catholic Church in Hampton Bays. A keen observer of culture and current events, Hagen was an avid reader of nonfiction books and continued to read newspapers cover to cover well into her 90s.

Hagen was predeceased by her first husband James; her second husband Pasquale; brothers Arthur Langsdorf and Kenneth Langsdorf; and sister Lorraine Henderson. She also lost a daughter, Mary Theresa, shortly after birth.

Hagen is survived by four children, Pamela Lysohir of Stuart, Florida, Beth Anderson of Quogue, James Hagen of Hampton Bays, and Paul Hagen of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Jack, Charlotte, Ryan, Eric, Sarah and Jake; and great-grandchildren Ryder, Reise, Elizabeth, Annabelle and Lennon. Over many years, she remained close to her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

A funeral service was held on May 30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Hagen’s name to the Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society, 116 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946. Additional information is available at hamptonbayshistoricalsociety.org.