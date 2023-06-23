Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet “Stargazer” Steward David Morris

Episode 137: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with David Morris, steward of his late partner Linda Scott’s beloved “Stargazer” sculpture in Manorville, which was recently restored thanks to a $100,000 donation by Dr. Harvey Manes that will keep it standing strong well into the future.

A reception to mark the restoration is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast