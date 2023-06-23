Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with ‘Stargazer’ Steward David Morris Before Restoration Reception

By
Posted on
David Morris and "Stargazer"
David Morris and “Stargazer”

Meet “Stargazer” Steward David Morris

Episode 137: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with David Morris, steward of his late partner Linda Scott’s beloved “Stargazer” sculpture in Manorville, which was recently restored thanks to a $100,000 donation by Dr. Harvey Manes that will keep it standing strong well into the future.

A reception to mark the restoration is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Dan Rattiner speaks with David Morris, steward of his late partner Linda Scott’s beloved “Stargazer” sculpture – Episode 137

