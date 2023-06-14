Keep Cool With Spiked Ice Cream at Montauk Distilling Co.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Ice cream is getting spirited in Riverhead.

Montauk Distilling Co. is collaborating with Tipsy Scoop, a NYC ice cream shop with a boozy twist, to put a little tipple in your favorite summer treat as you try to stay cool this summer.

That’s right, alcohol-infused ice cream is here at the tasting room in Montauk Distilling Co.’s classic Riverhead firehouse location.

This adults-only frozen treat packs a punch and comes in flights of four, pints, or shakes, and the flavors range from strawberry lemonade made with Montauk Distilling Co.’s Modico Vodka, to a root beer float infused with its Sunburned Rum.

With a choice of five creative flavors, you can take pints to the beach in a freezer bag, or simply enjoy on the premises.

The idea to get into spiked ice cream, the distillery’s general manager Danielle Sweeney says, was spawned through direct messaging on social media with the founders of Tipsy Scoop, a franchise that serves booze-soaked ice cream at locations in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Beach, and is “blowing up,” according to Sweeney.

“We make fun of the booze. We have a good time. We just get each other,” Sweeney says of the collaboration. “We’ve been working with them almost two months and now that it’s warmer out, people are really placing orders, they pick it up, and they go. It’s been really well-received. There’s not really anything like that out here so it’s nice we can collaborate and they get some recognition out here as well. It’s been awesome.”

Montauk Distilling Co. makes all their spirits on the premises and is now rolling out a canned cocktail to go along with a wide variety of uniquely flavored liquors available in stores across the East End.

Montauk Distilling Co. is located at 24 East 2nd Street in Riverhead, Visit montaukdistillingco.com for more info.