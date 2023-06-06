Trevor Noah Spotted Playing Beach Pickleball in Montauk

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Comedian Trevor Noah is spending his time between standup gigs hanging out in Montauk.

The former Daily Show host was spotted playing a variation of pickleball on the beach. And, although Noah was recently seen at Hudson Yards in Manhattan with actress Tessa Thompson, there was a long line of pretty girls vying to get his attention while he was getting drinks over the Memorial Day weekend at Talya Montauk.

“Deb of the year” and fashion influencer Sofie Mählkvist was also at the new Mediterranean hot spot.

No word on where Noah was staying or if he’s interested in buying a home on The End, or anywhere else in the Hamptons, but he is definitely a real pickleball player.

Back in January, he tweeted an idea about the game’s rules to his 11.8 million followers, writing: “Dear fellow Pickleball players- for keeping score why don’t we replace numbers with letters for who’s serving? So instead of “4-5-1” we’d say “4-5-A” or “4-5-B” That sounds a little bit better and less like we’re shouting out random soccer formations.”

Dear fellow Pickleball players- for keeping score why don’t we replace

numbers with letters for who’s serving? So instead of “4-5-1” we’d say “4-5-A” or “4-5-B”

That sounds a little bit better and less like we’re shouting out random soccer formations.#pickleball #kitchen — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 6, 2023

Noah’s next show is on Friday, June 9 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Florida, and it’s selling out fast. Tickets are also on sale for a series of shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre in October.

The South African comedian’s former gig, The Daily Show, followed his eight-year run (2015–2023) with numerous guest hosts, but Comedy Central is supposed to announce a new, permanent host in the fall.