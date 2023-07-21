Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Marc Bynum Concepts Chef/Owner Marc Anthony Bynum has joined the roster for Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

A three-time Chopped champion, Bynum recently spoke to us about how he started a career in food, dining trends, who he admires in the food industry and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

How did you get into this line of work?

I have been cooking since I was 14 years old, for over 30 years now. I loved watching my mom cook. I love the culinary arts. I love performing, which is a part of the culinary arts now. Cooking always came very naturally to me.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The newest trend I see these days is a trend towards acceptance. There is less of a stigma over who is cooking your food or what kind of food it is. Good food is good food.

What do you draw your inspiration from?

Life inspires me! I draw my inspiration from everyday living, every day. From music and artists, many of whom I name my dishes after. And from my children and travels.

What is your comfort food and why?

I love ramen. Ramen is sophisticated and complex, yet very simple. It lends itself to creating different variations.

What is your favorite dish?

Pork and beans, a dish that brings me back to my childhood and to a place of relaxation, free from worry.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

Thomas Keller (TK) and Chef Joseph Johnson, who is at the top of the industry and a great ambassador for the culture.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I pray before opening my business every day. It is necessary for my life and my business and gets me into a hospitable space.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

I will be serving my St. Louis ribs and pulled pork slider.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

To learn more about Marc Bynum and Marc Bynum Concepts, call 631-897-4874 or visit marcbynumconcepts.com.