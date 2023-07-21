Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New Zealand’s Cloudy Bay Wines partnered up with hospitality mavens Outstanding in the Field last night to celebrate the art of farm-to-table dining, al fresco style, on the water in East Hampton.

It was a truly local affair as Jason Weiner of Bridgehampton’s Almond prepared the outdoor feast, while Amber Waves Farm supplied the food, and East Olivia arranged the florals.

Stunning Fireplace Farm in East Hampton was the perfect backdrop, and the weather gods were all smiles for this festive collaboration.

Guests, including multi-hyphenate actress Suki Waterhouse – wearing a white silk dress by Stella McCartney paired with tan Aquazzura heels – enjoyed glasses of Cloudy Bay’s renowned Sauivgnon Blanc on the historic waterfront property, where guests mingled overlooking a smooth-as-silk Gardiner’s Bay.

Social media influencer Jessica Wang and former Beyonce stylist Ty Hunter were also on hand for the event, along with Ryan Clark, Shelcy and Christy Josephs, Kelsea Olivia, Charlotte Bridgeman, and Laurie Ferraro.

Chef Weiner’s menu included heaping shareable bowls of tuna crudo, steamed clams with soba noodles, and wood-roasted scallops.

It was Cloudy Bay’s famous sauvignon blanc that was front and center, however, as attendees wined and dined the night away. A 2022 Sauvignon Blanc set the mood for perfectly sophisticated pairings with Cloudy Bay’s Te Koko (2020) and Te Wahi (2018.)

“Cloudy Bay Vineyards is synonymous with New Zealand’s warm hospitality, and we created this Wonderscape dinner program to share that hospitality across the globe. We were so excited to take it out East last night with help from Outstanding in the Field,” said Erica Kwei, general manager for Moët Hennessy Wine Estates. “The night was perfect.”

Outstanding in the Field, meanwhile, is a “culinary caravan” that produces events likened to a roving restaurant without walls, and has set elegant, simply designed tables in vineyards, beaches, meadows, fishing docks, and city streets, in addition to a long list of organic and sustainable farms.