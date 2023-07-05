Argentinian Designer Alex Vinash Takes The Hamptons By Storm

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fashion industry insiders have long known and loved Argentinian designer Alex Vinash, and now Hamptonites can get a taste of the beloved celebrity designer as well.

The former ice-skating outfit designer (and champion!) has dressed a long list of boldface names ranging from Billy Porter to Paris Hilton to Martha Stewart. While he already has storefronts in Greenport, as well as in Columbus, Ohio, he recently opened a vibrant, splashy new Southampton boutique located at 25 Hampton Road, stocking women’s, men’s, accessories and gifts, including books and candles.

A Chat with Designer Alex Vinash

Can you tell us a little bit about your background? Have you always had a passion for design?

I started to paint, craft and style my friends at a very young age. I’ve long had a huge passion for fabrics because I saw my grandfather travel to Europe and bring all these amazing fabrics back to make his suits.

Then, when I started to skate, I fell in love with the outfits combined with the movement. I ended up designing outfits for professional skaters, which took me all across Europe. I lived and visited so many places. Often, I was in a different city every week exposing me to so many interesting cultures, colors and vibes.

Does your ice skating backgr-ound inspire your aesthetic today?

Absolutely! When someone does a skating look, there’s a whole story. The costume has to relate to the choreography. When I design, it’s similar — the clothing needs to be part of a whole atmosphere and overall lifestyle.

What made you decide to open a store in the Hamptons?

Some of my best clients are here in the Hamptons, so I thought it was time. I found such a vibrant shop. I feel that I am very lucky. I’m excited to be here and offer shoppers special collections and items that they can only get at my boutique in Southampton. Everyone has been so welcoming; it has really been so much fun!

What can shoppers expect at your new store?

Well, not only do I have very special products that can only be purchased here, I also have a whole shoe collection, which I’ve designed and made in Colombia. It’s also very exciting to have my full bag and hat collections, which are both fantastic and fun. Plus, there is a much bigger selection of men’s items along with partnerships with different designers.

The store is a lot of fun, and we stock everything from shorts and swimwear to printed linen shirts and jackets. There is also a much bigger selection of my after-dark dresses, while the ready-to-wear includes everything from big, bold prints to minimal, white dresses. The whole vibe is a big jungle with wallpapers, palms and exotic disco music.

What are some of your favorite pieces that you currently stock?

The Bow Dress is a classic, along with the bow denim shirt that Martha Stewart bought. It’s been a bestseller, but also we have a great selection of blazers with crystals that are amazing, and customers are loving the pleated skirts and tops we have in-store.

What’s a trend you’re currently loving and one you’re hating?

I love fashion and style, but I don’t really follow trends, because they have a very fast expiration date. That said, I can say that one trend that I don’t care for is the Barbie pink … I’m over it! I do, however, consider myself to be a big supporter of the color pink, and I use it a lot in garments. Things I love at the moment include big bows, volume and bell sleeves.

Favorite celeb you’ve dressed?

I consider one of my best looks to be the one I created for Billy Porter for the Golden Globes in 2020 because it was very rare to see a man in a show-stopping look like that. It was prominently featured everywhere from The New York Times to Vogue. Another standout was Paris Hilton, as she not only picked my dress, she demanded to have a cover with it. In the end, she loved the dress so much that she bought it.

I also loved dressing Martha Stewart because it was so unexpected that she went out and posted it and wore my design to so many events and TV shows.

Anyone you dream of dressing?

Oh yeah! Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Michelle Obama, but I must say it makes me happy to see my clients buying my designs and, to me, they are the real celebrities.

What is an ideal day in the Hamptons for you?

An ideal day would start by my having a great cappuccino at Sant Ambroeus in Southampton. Then I would walk to the beach with my second coffee in hand and stay a few minutes to look at the sea before walking back as I admire the beautiful landscaping and trees of all the amazing houses.

I would then go open my store where I love seeing clients and friends stop by. I would end my day by going to dinner on a date or with new friends; I find it to be so much fun to meet new people. I end my days by designing for a little bit before going to bed and starting the next day the same way.

What are you most excited about for summer 2023?

I think the new clients and new vibes that summer brings on are quite amazing. Plus, of course, a beach town offers so many things to do and the shops and restaurants are fantastic in the Hamptons, so I will be trying all that! Not to mention that being single in the Hamptons is very interesting … I can’t wait to see what the waves bring.

Visit alexvinash.com for more info.

