Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Shippy’s has returned to Windmill Lane in Southampton. Helmed by John Betts, a former CEO of McDonald’s Canada and North Sea native, Shippy’s intends to continue its legacy as an inviting neighborhood haunt for locals and visitors alike. The bar and dining areas have been completely rejigged, while the menu intertwines German-inspired dishes with new entrées such as a smash burger. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

In June, three sisters with “a passion for coffee and community” opened Bonfire Cafe on Main Street in Amagansett. Anette Rana Webb, Lisa Rana and Dawn Rana Brophy were raised in “the place of good water” and said that fireside conversations helped them brew up the idea for the cafe. The signature Bonfire latte with vanilla, cardamom and hazelnut syrups will become your new morning addiction. Coffee aside, food highlights include the avocado toast with tomato, microgreens and pickled red onion, whipped ricotta toast and orange olive oil cake. Flavors of Italy are sprinkled throughout the menu, most evident in the homemade gelato made daily with over 100 varieties and combinations. Most questions in life can be answered after a sip of coffee.

The pot is halfway stirred! There are only two installments left of Guild Hall‘s popular Stirring the Pot summer culinary series. Seamore’s, the sustainable seafood franchise with several locations in New York City and beyond, will be the showcase on Sunday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rosie’s in Amagansett. Seamore’s owner Jay Wainwright will lead a hands-on class in opening oysters and guests will sip the freshest oysters while sampling white wines from Paumanok and Palmer Vineyards.

Better yet, admission includes an oyster glove and shucking knife to take home. The final event of the summer will feature Florence Fabricant in conversation with Chef Jarrod Huth, the culinary director at the new Canoe Place Inn. Chef Huth will demonstrate his dry aged hiramasa with Canoe Place Reserve Caviar and green curry vinaigrette. Bubbly will be provided by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Searching for the perfect summer wine? Bedell Cellars in Cutchogue recently released their 2022 Melon de Bourgogne. Expect greatness: the family-owned estate’s 2020 Melon received an astounding 93 points from Wine Enthusiast Magazine, making it the highest scoring still white wine from the thriving North Fork scene. Melon de Bourgogne is highly versatile when it comes to food pairing; its bright acidity and refreshing nature make it an excellent match for a variety of seafood dishes, salads, goat cheese and delicate white meats. The bottle costs $25 and can be purchased at the winery.

The ’70s were a groovy time. Between roller rinks, Atari counsels, tube socks and the Watergate hearings, it had something for everyone! To celebrate their 70th anniversary, Montauk Beach House is leaning into the nostalgia. Partnering with the online furniture brand Article, the luxury resort motel has transformed the space into a ’70s oasis, with a contemporary twist.

Check it out for yourself during Sunday brunch, where the new Ronjo Lounge will be serving BECs with smoked applewood bacon, PB&Js on toasted ciabatta buns and yogurt parfait. Montauk Beach House also offers beach picnic takeout with a 10-item minimum and 24-hour notice. The takeout menu features Caesar salad with chicken, rainbow vegetable with peanut sauce and a variety of delicious, light wraps. Orders can be placed by emailing [email protected].

Did You Know?

Ten East End restaurants were recognized by Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, for having exemplary wine lists. The American Hotel, Stone Creek Inn, Pierre’s, Baron’s Cove Oakland’s Restaurant, Lulu Kitchen & Bar, Rams Head Inn, The Palm, The 1770 House Restaurant & Inn and Calissa were all honored in the publication’s 2023 Restaurant Awards program. Bravo!

National French Fries Day was observed last week (July 13), and some of our favorite spots include Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar, Union Burger Bar, Rowdy Hall and TownLine BBQ. Is it simply a coincidence that National French Fries Day comes one day before Bastille Day?

Bits & Bites:

Start and end your work week at The Bird in Montauk. On Martini Mondays, have a glass or two of the gin and vermouth cocktail for $15. Specialty menu items include the chocolate martini and the signature espresso martini with added jello shots. On Fridays, French toast is available as a special during brunch hours. It’s the toast of the town.

Oakland’s Restaurant in Hampton Bays has one of the best bar menus that we’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. Favorites include the short rib sliders, tuna crudo, BLT sliders, shrimp quesadilla and oysters du jour, or six oysters served with pickled cucumber, shallot, garlic and jalapeño mignonette. And like Floyd Mayweather’s boxing record, enjoying a cold cocktail while listening to live music at Oakland’s during the summer is undefeated.

Food Quote:

“Cooking is like painting or writing a song. Just as there are only so many notes or colors, there are only so many flavors — it’s how you combine them that sets you apart.” –Wolfgang Puck