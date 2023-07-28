Grace & Grit Chef/Owner Adam Kaufer Joins GrillHampton 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Grace & Grit events and catering Chef/Owner Adam Kaufer is coming to Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Kaufer recently shared how he became a chef, food trends, his favorite dish, his culinary inspiration and what he’s serving at this year’s GrillHampton.

Meet Adam Kaufer, Chef/Owner, Grace & Grit

How did you get into this line of work?

Accidentally. I grew up going out to eat a lot with my folks, always trying new restaurants and dishes, enjoying new cuisines. But, I went to art school, where I spent my first couple of semesters in sculpture, and realized if I like eating out so much, then I better learn how to cook. I taught myself how to cook and after 20 years of designing jewelry and sunglasses, I was out of a gig and got hired by Grace & Grit as a cook. Fast forward to a few years ago when I bought out one of the partners.

What new food trends are you seeing?

The biggest trend I am seeing is a move to create more interesting dishes using local ingredients and incorporating a more international and eclectic fusion of different cuisines and ingredients.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw a great deal of inspiration from my travels, trying out new dishes, restaurants and cuisines. Things I find and the people I meet through my travels along with my resources that instill me with new ideas.

What is your favorite dish?

I think I would speak to more of a favorite category than any one specific dish. I love sandwiches because they are so versatile in the way that you can pack so many flavors, ingredients and juxtapositions of contents that you normally can’t do in one dish. And they are portable.

What is your comfort food?

Same answer. Sandwiches.

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I always have music playing in the background. It creates a vibe by which to work. I may have brass or southern funk playing as I do prep work, sometimes country in the early morning and punk through service.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

I’m going to be making Korean BBQ chicken wings. Sweet and spicy gojuchang marinade, topped with scallion and sesame seeds.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

Grace & Grit is located at 55750 Main Road in Southold. Call 631-407-5278 or visit ordergraceandgrit.com.