The annual American Picnic Festival in Southampton sparkling party proved to be a night to remember, captivating attendees with its enchanting festivities. Guests indulged in a carnival atmosphere, complete with engaging games, stilt walkers defying gravity and mesmerizing magicians showcasing their talents.

The tantalizing aromas of a delectable American picnic, satisfyied tastebuds for the night’s revelry. Live music set the stage for all those who wished to shake a leg as attendees let loose and embraced the celebratory spirit. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the magical fireworks display that illuminated the skies above Shinnecock Bay.

Spectators marveled at the vibrant bursts of color and shimmering lights, concluding this extraordinary event with a bang.