Party Photos

Grucci’s American Picnic Festival Celebrates July Fourth

By Jacqueline Moore
comments
Posted on

  • Ann Grimm, Alan Glatt, Sheola O'Malley FuchsBruce Mermelstein

  • Chris, Chloe, Claire, CariBruce Mermelstein

  • Claire Wagner, Penny PitzBruce Mermelstein

  • Darren Ottati, Daniel Patry, Lincoln Palsgrove IV, Joe Mateo, Justin WillisBruce Mermelstein

  • Eric, Artie, Cappy, Stella, Sophie and Rollan Von StrohBruce Mermelstein

  • Gene and Kathy Bernstein, Julie Sellers, Stephanie Shaw, Tony PizzaBruce Mermelstein

  • Gregory and Sandra Redmond, Anthony BuhlBruce Mermelstein

  • Jean Shafiroff, David HochbergBruce Mermelstein

  • Jenson, Jason, and Julien Berg, Jennifer ShinBruce Mermelstein

  • Jim Cowels, Ralph, Silke and Lucas Carballal, Erika Kluever, Katherine CowelsBruce Mermelstein

  • Kathleen Haley, John and Pamel Kern, Erma Orofino, Paty and John Brady, Matthew KernBruce Mermelstein

  • Kseniya Klein, Regina Mukhtarova, Dr. David Shusterman, Michael EisenbergBruce Mermelstein

  • Liz Mahoney, Tap Stephenson, Grace and Tom Mahoney, Emily Chien MahoneyBruce Mermelstein

  • Marcella O'Callaghan, Shaughnessy Hessler, Erin O'Callaghan, Stephanie Hessler, Finn GrossbauerBruce Mermelstein

  • SH Village Mayor Bill Manger, SH Village Deputy Mayor Gina ArrestaBruce Mermelstein

  • Sterling Wilson, James Bennet, Lily, Annabelle and Charlotte GalefBruce Mermelstein

  • Young RevelersBruce Mermelstein

The annual American Picnic Festival in Southampton sparkling party proved to be a night to remember, captivating attendees with its enchanting festivities. Guests indulged in a carnival atmosphere, complete with engaging games, stilt walkers defying gravity and mesmerizing magicians showcasing their talents.

The tantalizing aromas of a delectable American picnic, satisfyied tastebuds for the night’s revelry. Live music set the stage for all those who wished to shake a leg as attendees let loose and embraced the celebratory spirit. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the magical fireworks display that illuminated the skies above Shinnecock Bay.

Spectators marveled at the vibrant bursts of color and shimmering lights, concluding this extraordinary event with a bang.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites