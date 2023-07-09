New East Hampton Businesses to Check Out for Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summertime is in full swing, which calls for trips out east. Whether you are a long-time resident or a new visitor, the Village of East Hampton has a ton of boutiques, pop-up shops and cuisine to experience and enjoy.

Here are some of the newest businesses opening their doors in East Hampton and helping to draw visitors from near and far to the bustling village.

New East Hampton Businesses for Summer 2023

Aviator Nation

Founded by Paige Mycoskie, this 1970s-inspired California lifestyle brand was started in Venice Beach, California in 2006, and now boasts 19 different retail locations, with the East Hampton location open for the summer. This store includes handmade hoodies, sweatpants, accessories and more. Hours are Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m.–8 p.m. 87 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-604-6431, aviatornation.com

Curated Fine Meats

This fine meats butchery carries prime meats and poultry that you will find in America’s best steakhouses, according to owner Justin Aronoff. They offer an array of butcher products, from hamburgers to Wagyu boneless ribeye, and a gourmet grocery with brands such as Belgioioso Cheese Inc. and Columbus Craft Meats and catering. Hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 a.m.–6:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. 338 Montauk Highway, East Hampton. 631-527-5911, curatedfinemeats.com

Loulou La Plage

Loulou La Plage has opened up shop inside the majestic Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton. The sister restaurant to Loulou Petit Bistro in Chelsea is open for brunch and dinner seven days a week this summer. Specialties at the Chelsea outpost include whole grilled branzino, duck leg confit, ribeye for two and escargot, in addition to a croissant French toast, smoked salmon and eggs Benedict. 207 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-5006

Marina St. Barth

A chic brand from the island of Saint Barthélemy, this boutique offers luxury style that represents travel and ensures access to exclusive brands from around the world. They first opened a location in Southampton, with a new East Hampton shop now open for the summer season. Items include hats, tote bags, dresses and more from a range of unique brands. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. 32 Park Place, East Hampton. 561-307-7725, marina-stbarth.com

Sunset Harbor at EHP Resort & Marina

This waterfront restaurant is displaying its re-envisioned menu with contemporary Japanese delicacies and sushi. While overlooking Three Mile Harbor, you can dine on many fresh seafood options, including a baked king crab hand roll, fresh toro sashimi and more. Dinner hours start at 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 313 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-810-9021, ehpresort.com/sunsetharbor

The Sweet Spot

This frozen yogurt and candy shop opened at the end of May. With its 15 flavors of frozen yogurt, including non-dairy choices, toppings, milkshakes, coffee drinks, doughnut holes, cookies and candies, The Sweet Spot is sure to pique the interest of visitors. Hours are 11 a.m.–10 p.m. seven days a week, with a full website launch coming soon. 106 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. hamptonsweetspot.com

-With Harry Powers