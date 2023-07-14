DEC Closes Shellfishing in Three Mile Harbor for Fireworks

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday, July 14 the temporary closure of shellfish harvesting for Three Mile Harbor in East Hampton during the upcoming Clamshell Foundation and EHP Resort and Marina Fireworks event.

The closure begins at sunrise tomorrow, Saturday, July 15, and continues through Wednesday, July 19. During this time, no shellfish may be taken from Three Mile Harbor. The closure will be lifted on the morning of Thursday, July 20.

“DEC prohibits shellfishing from Three Mile Harbor during this annual event as a precautionary measure due to the potential of increased pollutants from recreational boating activity that can impact the safety of shellfish for consumers,” Commissioner Seggos said. “We strongly encourage boaters to act responsibly when on the water and always use pump-out facilities to prevent negative affects to our waterways, natural resources, and public health.”

This is not a new practice. Since 1993, DEC has closed Three Mile Harbor to shellfishing on the day of the fireworks, as well as the following four days. DEC enacts the temporary closure due to the increased potential for contamination of shellfish beds from the large number of recreational boats that gather for this popular event.

Potential discharges of waste from marine sanitation devices (toilets) may temporarily contaminate nearby shellfish beds, rendering them unsafe for human consumption.

The annual event draws hundreds of boaters each year, including many who remain in the area overnight. Boaters are reminded that all of the Peconic-Gardiners Bay area, including Three Mile Harbor, is a No-Discharge Zone and they are required to use pump-out facilities. A No-Discharge Zone is a body of water designated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) where discharges of treated or untreated boat sewage are prohibited.

The Town of East Hampton Trustees operates a pump-out boat that can be reached by using marine radio, VHF Channel 73, or calling 631-644-7162. The Town Harbormaster’s office at Gann Road has a self-serve facility. Both are available at no fee for boaters.

DEC is closing all the normally certified shellfish lands in Three Mile Harbor, including tributaries, located south of a line extending due east from the northern end of the western jetty at the inlet of Three Mile Harbor, to the northern end of the eastern jetty, on the eastern side of the inlet. This area of approximately 935 acres includes the entrance channel into the harbor.

While shellfish harvesting is expected to resume in this area on Thursday, July 20, if the event is canceled or postponed due to weather, DEC may rescind the closure and reopen the areas to harvesting earlier.

A recorded message advising the public about temporary closures of any shellfishing areas in New York State is accessible 24 hours a day by calling 631-444-0480. The recorded message also advises harvesters when such areas have reopened.

Further information, including maps showing the affected areas, is available on DEC’s website, dec.ny.gov.

A full list of No Discharge Zones in New York State, including other Long Island waters, can be found on the U.S. EPA’s website.