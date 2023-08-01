Contessa Gallery Opens This Weekend at Former Christie's Garage in Southampton

Pull in for full service and check the oil painting? Southampton Village’s iconic 5,600-square-foot, art deco former garage is now home to the Contessa Gallery.

Owner Steven Hartman said the new location is a perfect brand extension from the Contessa Gallery’s other locations in Palm Beach, Florida and Lyndhurst, Ohio.

“We have such a big clientele in the Hamptons, Westchester and New York City. We winter in Palm Beach but so much of our collector base is out here in the summer, so it’s a natural fit,” he explained.

With modern art priced from $1,500 to over $300,000, there is seemingly something for almost everyone. While servers handed out rose, champagne and mini bagels with a schmear, Hartman was busy on this opening weekend introducing well wishers (tire kickers?) to artist el Seed’s acrylics.

“It’s very hot in Palm Beach, so it’s enjoyable to be here,” he added.

Hartman revealed he spends about seven and a half months in Florida, a month or two in Ohio and will spend at least three months a year here in Southampton, at the 1 Pond Lane location.

“We get to play golf with our clients, go to dinner parties, charity events. Really get to know people. And I’m here late so sometimes people wander in.”

In the few days since its opening some fairly big sales have already happened. He’s appeared on local television, welcomed luminaries like fellow Palm Beacher Bill Boggs and even had our own Vicki Schneps drop by. “She loved a lot of the art and may use one of the New York area artists for a Dan’s cover,” Hartman said proudly.

But art galleries in the Hamptons are not rare. Does everyone play nicely in the same ultra luxe sandbox? Hartman admits there’s friendly competition, but said he witnessed something that made him feel there is a real sense of camaraderie out east.

“With the flood that was in the Hamptons Fine Art Fair last week, I have to say, how the dealers and collectors mobilized to help get all the art and save it all was really touching. I didn’t know that would necessarily be the case.”

He credits the restoration of the building by owners David and Simone Levinson as one of the big reasons he likes his new summer home. “At night we have the only neon authorized in the town of Southampton. And the whole building sparkles like a fine jewel box.”

Contessa Gallery is located at 1 Pond Lane in Southampton Village. Visit contessagallery.com for more info.