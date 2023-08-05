Crabby Jerry’s Hawaiian Night, Wyclef Jean at Calissa & More 'East End Food Seen'

Wyclef Jean at Calissa

Crabby Jerry’s in Greenport will host a Hawaiian Night at Crabby’s Wharf on Thursday, August 10 from 6–9 p.m. The evening will feature a live Hawaiian dance show featuring live music from DJ Chilly and a Polynesian-inspired buffet. Tickets cost $75 and includes food and complimentary drink. Purchases yours by visiting bit.ly/45l3IcP.

On August 11, from 9 p.m.–1:30 a.m., Crabby Jerry’s will hand in their leis for some black eyeshadow, as the evening will feature emo and punk rock music from The Warped Tour Band. The Hamptons Hopper will offer free rides from the South Fork. Seat reservations are required and can be made by emailing [email protected]. You must be 21-and-over to attend.

Amber Waves is celebrating its 15th anniversary by hosting a Hoedown Fundraiser on Friday, August 18 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Tickets for the event cost $300 and go towards supporting the oceanside farm’s mission to “train new farmers, educate children, feed our neighbors in need and provide free exploration for the community.”

There will be food and beverage, music and a silent auction. Amanda Merrow and Katie Baldwin, the co-owners of Amber Waves, were also recently given the coveted Snail of Approval Award, which recognizes businesses on an international level that promote the ideals of “good, clean and fair food.” Bring your best boots and bandana, and see y’all at the farm.

Nobody puts baby in a corner at The Pridwin hotel. From Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10, the Shelter Island getaway is hosting the ultimate Dirty Dancing-themed weekend, featuring festive events, trivia and, of course, dancing. Eleanor Bergstein, the writer and co-producer of the film, will serve as the weekend’s honorary guest.

Included in the package: a Hungry Eyes Barbecue, a Dirty Dancing film screening, a sunset cruise and themed events that will “make you feel like you’re the one floating above Patrick Swayze.” You’ll have the time of your life.

If you missed Ashanti and Fat Joe performing at Calissa in Water Mill last week, don’t worry, the August music lineup is just as stacked. Wyclef Jean will be rocking the stage on August 10, Samantha Ronson on August 24 and Sigala on August 31.

The menu includes Saganaki cheese with Cretan honey, zucchini chips, keftedes, watermelon salad, grilled Canary Island branzino and Athenian lobster pasta. The three remaining nights of dining and dancing will benefit Southampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps. All performances start at 10 p.m., and tickets may be purchased at calissahamptons.com.

On Tuesday, August 22, the Peconic Land Trust’s At the Common Table fundraiser returns to Quail Hill Farm. Community farm members and supporters will gather in the orchard and enjoy an al fresco multi-course, farm-inspire meal prepared by the region’s best chefs, including Colin Ambrose of Estia’s Little Kitchen, Justin Finney of Highway Restaurant, Joe Realmuto of Nick & Toni’s, Carolyn Stec of Sen and Jason Weiner and Andrew Mahoney of Almond.

Wine will be provided by Channing Daughters. Since 1983, the Peconic Land Trust has worked “diligently with landowners, communities, municipalities and partner organizations to protect nearly 14,000 acres of land, conserving more working farms on Long Island than any other private conservation organization, and securing millions of dollars from the public and private sectors for land protection.”

Tickets cost $400 and can be purchased online.

Outstanding in the Field is returning to the East End with back-to-back meals in September. The roving restaurant, which sets its long table in a field and serves delicious gourmet meals spotlighting local ingredients, has chosen a truly special place for its next banquet: Paul Hamilton’s Fireplace Farm in Springs.

Offering breathtaking views of the Gardiners Bay, the team from Elaia Estiatorio will be providing the eats on September 9 and Chef Jason Weiner of Almond Restaurant will be in charge of the kitchen on September 10.

“Though the farm bustles with city kids in the summer, we’ll catch it just off-season — when things are a bit quieter but the summer vegetables are still at their peak,” their website says. Outstanding in the Field is a fantastic nightcap to the summer. Both meals begin at 3 p.m. and cost $425.

Did You Know?

Baba ganoush means “spoiled father” in Arabic. The appetizer traditionally features roasted eggplant, olive oil, lemon juice and tahini. We can’t get enough of the baba ganoush at What the Falafel in Sag Harbor, served with pita bread.

In 2022, Amber Waves donated over 15,600 pounds of produce to local families in need.

Bits & Bites:

This summer has been a scorcher, making ice cream a necessity. We especially enjoy the Tate’s Bake Shop Tateswich: ice cream sandwiched between two Tate’s cookies. Yummylicious’ Cappuccino Crunch is another strong selection.

Wednesday Night Cookouts are back at The Pridwin hotel. Head to Shelter Island for an all-American picnic hosted on the front lawn featuring an all-you-can-eat cookout menu. Menu highlights include classic potato salad, Brussels sprouts slaw, smoked prime beef brisket, dry rub heritage chicken, grilled striped bass, baked macaroni casserole and burnt end baked beans.

Food Quote:

“Simple ingredients prepared in a simple way — that’s the best way to take your everyday cooking to a higher level.” –Jose Andres