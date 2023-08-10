Dan's Taste X Gurney's Will Serve Montauk a Taste of Summer

Toast the chefs at Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s in Montauk with Champagne Armand de Brignac

The inaugural Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s fine dining event debuts Thursday, August 17 at the famed Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa.

Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s is a fine dining event. Enjoy culinary creations by Gurney’s Chef Christopher Watts. Sample the best of Gurney’s Montauk restaurants from Tillie’s, The Beach Club and The Firepit along with the best of Scarpetta Beach featuring Jorge Espinosa, Corporate Executive Chef for Scarpetta Restaurants and Chef De Cuisine Mbada Danso.

Plus, experience the Hamptons farm-fresh produce and locally-sourced provisions from Milk Pail and Balsam Farms, Gosman’s Fish and North Fork Oyster.

“The coolest thing will be showcasing our local farms,” said Christopher Watts, executive chef at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, noting local partners include The Milk Pail, Balsam Farms, North Fork Oysters and Gosman’s Fish Market. “I think it’s important to support the people around you.”

The event is the culmination of the 2023 Dan’s Taste Summer Series hosted by Dan’s Papers.

Gold and Silver tickets include a lobster and caviar dinner in the VIP dining lounge. Gold tickets enjoy early entry, a Champagne toasts with the chefs and a beach bonfire afterparty. It’s a fine culinary celebration at every level.

Gold VIP tickets begin their evening with an early entry at 6:30 p.m. and enjoy a Champagne toast with the Chefs of Gurney’s.

At 7 p.m. enjoy cocktails and appetizers followed by a sit down lobster and caviar dinner in the VIP dining lounge.

The evening concludes with a bonfire on the beach with s’mores, cocktails and wines through 10 p.m.

Silver ticket holders will enjoy cocktails and appetizers followed by a sit down lobster and caviar dinner in the VIP dining lounge 7–9 p.m.

Bronze ticket holders will enjoy a walk around party with bites and cocktails during the same time.

Sponsors of the event include Adamas Reserve, Armond de Brignac, Cincoro Tequila, Corona Premier, Country Carpet, Dan’s Papers, Fresca Mixed, Great Jones, 400 Conejos, Hampton Ice, Reinstein Ross and Passmore.

“Great Jones Bourbon Whiskey and 400 Conejos Mezcal are very excited to be sharing two iconic spirits with Hamptons epicureans this summer,” said a Proximo Spirits spokesperson. “Great Jones Straight Bourbon is crafted from ingredients grown in the legendary Black Dirt region of Warwick Valley, NY, and is the product of Manhattan’s first legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition. 400 Conejos is Mexico’s No. 1 mezcal: an award-winning, 100% de Agave spirit that is produced in Oaxaca, Mexico using traditional methods.”

Champagne Armand de Brignac was introduced in 2006 by Shawn ”Jay Z” Carter and developed a cult following by collectors, artists, athletes and nobility who savor its hand-crafted vintage blend, according to the company.

The event will also include a rare opportunity to meet the proprietor behind Passmore, a boutique Northern California farm that operates one of the nation’s few caviar producers, who will be serving up the delicacy in between supplying leading chefs around the world.

“I can assure you (guests) are going to enjoy caviar like they never have before,” Michael Passmore said of the event. “Everybody there is going to get to experience a bit of caviar.”

Tickets are all-inclusive of food and beverage. The event will be held rain or shine. No refunds.

Dan’s Taste X Gurney’s will be held Thursday, August 17 at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, located at 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk.

For tickets and more info visit DansTaste.com.