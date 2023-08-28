Naomi Watts to Host Candid Sex & Menopause Discussion in Hampton Bays

Naomi Watts

Put your sexual wellbeing first during a candid conversation with Award-winning actress Naomi Watts about sex in middle life while facing “the rollercoaster of menopause.”

The ticketed conversation, called “Unlocking intimacy: Navigating Passion Midlife,” takes place this Thursday, August 31 from 7–8:30 p.m. at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays.

The King Kong and The Impossible actress and entrepreneur will bring a touch of humor as host of the panel of activists and medical experts speaking openly on the subject of older women and intimacy.

Joining the discussion will also be Dr. Suzanne Fenske, an assistant clinical professor for obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science; Dr. Somi Javaid, a board-certified OB/GYN, leading women’s sexual health thought leader, and menopause advocate; and Jodie Patterson, a social activist, author and entrepreneur.

The four will take part “in a conversation that’s been years in the making” about the formerly taboo subject that deserves more public attention – and now will get it.

This “enlightened” discussion will “delve deep into the world of libido and sex drive,” stated a press release, and will focus on topics ranging from how to manage painful sex, to how to uncover your perfect midlife match, to how to communicate your desires—whether in a chat with your partner or a doctor.

Canoe Place Inn is located at 239 East Montauk Highway, Hamptons Bays, canoeplace.com