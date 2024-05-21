Meet Patricia Rizzi of East End Lobster Bake at Dan's Rose Soiree

Patricia Rizzi, woman owner and operator of East End Lobster Bake (Courtesy of EELB)

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Patricia Rizzi, the culinary mastermind behind East End Lobster Bake, has a passion for her craft and dedication to quality that brings a delightful, coastal twist to any event she is a part of.

Ahead of her participation in the highly anticipated Dan’s Rosé Soireé presented by Wilmington Trust, Rizzi shared insights into her culinary journey and the inspirations behind her renowned lobster bakes, highlighting the importance of fresh, local ingredients. She also discussed the unique challenges and rewards of running a seafood-focused business on the East End.

This year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust is this Sunday, May 26 in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Patricia Rizzi of East End Lobster Bake

How did you get into this line of work?

I started in this line of work back in 1986 when my husband, Michael, opened Michael’s Restaurant in Cherry Grove on Fire Island. What started as a summer job opportunity evolved into a starting place that we hold near and dear to our hearts. We met, married, and had two wonderful children during our time there. We were supported by the community and it ended up not just being a restaurant to us, but more like a family.

This experience helped to mold our values of dedication, hard work, and personal service, which is something we take pride in to this day. In 2015, we began working with Larry Hoffman of Dockers Waterside doing off premises catering. A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to our friend and mentor in the industry, who ultimately helped us transition into owning and operating our own company, East End Lobster Bake.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I have always been inspired to stand out to my clients by offering them good, old fashioned customer service. I believe this is what sets us apart from other companies. The greatest satisfaction is a repeat customer. When clients call for information, I personally answer the phone, I help plan the event from beginning to end, and I treat each party as if it was an event for my own family. I feel personally connected to the people we serve.

My team of experienced event staff and I strive to create the best possible experience for every client. I am inspired by the sense of satisfaction I get from an event well done! When people notice the extra effort I put forth and the party exceeds their expectations, it is the best compliment! One time in particular that always makes me smile is when we were doing a beach engagement party for this lovely couple, and the groom said, “I love the lobsters, but what I really loved was the homemade champagne vinaigrette on that salad!” This has now become a running inside joke among the staff and I.

How something so simple as my homemade salad dressing served at an extravagant lobster bake on a breathtaking beach is what was noticed among all things — and it happens all the time.

What new food trends are you seeing?

What we are really seeing more and more is that people want to enjoy entertaining at their homes. They can relax in comfort as we set up, serve and clean up. New food trends have definitely been moving towards good health with a creative flare. Clients have always enjoyed offering their guests our custom lobster bakes and barbecues. Now we have added more specialty menus like a Brazilian BBQ, pizza stations, seafood paella and weekend brunches. In late June we will offer a new custom food truck with specialty menus that you are able to have at your home, business or corporate event.

What is your comfort food and why?

My comfort food, of course, is a hot buttered lobster roll, but I never turn down premium Canadian oysters with mignonette. They are sweet like dessert without the guilt!

What is your favorite dish?

My favorite dish we serve has to be our specialty raw bar display, filled with shrimp, local littleneck clams, premium oysters, Alaskan king crab legs and assorted sushi rolls! I am no Picasso, but the display looks like a work of art to me.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

While we would love to share one of our ultimate lobster bakes with everyone, we are excited to serve a taste of our famous lobster salad on a sweet roll; it is the perfect addition to pass around at an event!

eastendlobsterbake.com