Vegan Lobster Roll - Surf Lodge Celebrates Summer's Hottest Collab

Elevate your “lobster” roll with a vegan version, brought to you by Surf Lodge and Hellmann’s Mayo

The hands-down hottest collaboration of the summer has dropped, so you know it involves Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

You’ve been asking when it was going to happen – the marriage of two commercial behemoths – and we’re now able to officially spread the news: The global mayo maestros are teaming up with trendy Montauk hotspot The Surf Lodge to bring you more than you probably bargained for this summer: a vegan lobster roll, or “lobster” roll.

Hellman’s took the eggs and gluten out of the mayo and, voila, a vegan dressing was born! Surf Lodge jumped on it and let their crack branding team go to work; this bomb was announced replete with recipes and a photo gallery of the condiment-chic happenings at the Hellmann’s x Surf Lodge launch last Sunday, July 30 (we weren’t invited).

The lobster replacement in the “lobster roll” is none other than heart of palm, and the recipe includes horseradish, too. At The Surf Lodge, they’re serving it with French Fries and Hellmann’s Garlic Aioli Dip & Spread.

It’s currently a menu item ($22) at the waterfront Montauk eatery and club, but on Sundays, August 13 and August 20, the suits caved and Surf Lodge will be offering complimentary vegan lobster rolls, “powered by Hellmann’s,” of course.

In case you didn’t know, it’s the top-selling mayo in the U.S., as well as, we suspect, the entire condiment-using universe.

Media-savvy, as always, and well ahead of its time, the brand that made mayo the king of dressings, as well as a household name, wants you to know that, “Hellmann’s Vegan has the same great taste as Hellmann’s Real,” and Hellmann’s vegan spread is “plant-based and offers the same creamy taste.

Use it,” the press release continues, “to lift and transform your favorite sandwiches and salads and feel good about serving it to your family.”

They aren’t done considering ways to bolster your digestive health and feel guilt-free at the same time. The lobster-roll-industrial-complex-disrupter is also being paired with a zero-proof cocktail called the Pep Step, made with Seedlip Grove 42, mandarin, cardamon, lime, and an orange garnish.

Hellmann’s also has a recipe for a classic Maine lobster roll on their website, hellmanns.com.

The Surf Lodge is located at 183 Edgemere Street in Montauk. Learn more about the hotel, restaurant and music venue at thesurflodge.com.