Bollywood Comes to WHBPAC with Indian Cinema in the Hamptons Event

Alia Bhatt as Rani in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” Photo: (c) Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions

Bollywood meets Westhampton this Sunday at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC). The event, Indian Cinema in the Hamptons, is a fundraiser for WHBPAC and will include a screening of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story), honoring the history and tradition of Indian cinema. The celebration will take place on Sunday, August 27, 3:30–5:30 p.m., followed by the screening of the film at 6 p.m.

Bollywood has taken the world by storm, but according to Madhu Powar Garg, a sponsor/organizer of the event and a member of the WHBPAC board of directors, it has yet to take off in the United States. “In the Hamptons, especially at first, we were really going after the same sort of acts,” Garg says. Her hope was that the audience would take away an appreciation of worldwide culture after this event and viewing this film. “I would call this film a classic Bollywood film, where there’s a lot of song and dance and happiness.”

The 2023 Indian Hindi-language film follows a wealthy Punjabi man named Rocky and an intellectual woman named Rani, who is a Bengali journalist. The two fall in love despite their differences, but they face opposition from their families. So, to render the situation, they decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

“It does address a lot of current issues like what women think and how,” Garg states. “She goes about this process of adjusting to his family and their outdated ideas, but at the same time forces him to get educated about what women think and what women want.”

The film addresses both current issues and important parts of Indian culture. “Family is very important in India. So she moves into his family home, and she forces him to move into her family home. So it does address a lot of issues that modern Indians face, basically anywhere they live,” Garg says.

The topics addressed in Indian cinema, as well as the way they are portrayed in films, has had a large impact on the film industry around the world. Music is a large part of Bollywood films, and Garg remarks on the increase of songs used in American films. “I see a lot of rom-coms picking up music,” Garg says. “I feel like I’m seeing more and more of music playing. Before we (American films) just had a musical, but with Indian cinema, I would say it is like 90% musicals.”

Not only is music making an impact on the film industry, but Garg also mentions the attitude Indian films have. “I think Indian movies can be a lot of fun,” she states. “You’re going for entertainment, and that’s what they promise: to be pure entertainment.”

At the WHBPAC fundraiser, there will also be traditional Indian food, including vegetarian options and dishes that Garg describes as a bit beyond what restaurants serve. The food choice is just one part of the major effort put into planning this event to honor Indian cinema and tradition.

When it came to planning the fundraiser, Garg remembers thinking, “Why not start showcasing what’s going on in the world in terms of entertainment, in terms of music and cinema?” The event aims to give others the opportunity to learn more about Indian culture and film.

A lot of effort was put into the event, including convincing the board to try something different, Garg notes. The hard work looks to be paying off, as the fundraiser is shaping up to be an amazing event full of entertainment, culture and appreciation for cinema. Garg adds, “I hope for this to become an annual event that people will look forward to.”

For tickets to Indian Cinema in the Hamptons, visit whbpac.org/event/last-film-show.