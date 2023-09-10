Danielle Campbell: Ex-News12 Anchor's Next Chapter

L.-R.: New 12 former co-anchors Doug Geed and Danielle Campbell, along with producer Henry Salmaggi. (Courtesy of Danielle Campbell)

If you are like many on Long Island, you may be wondering what has been going on with former News 12 Long Island morning anchor and correspondent Danielle Campbell.

Well, if you’ve been out and about on the East End, you might have seen her grabbing sunflowers and buying fresh veggies at a farm stand on the North Fork or camping out on the beach in Montauk.

Having the entire summer off for the first time in a long time, Campbell has taken full advantage of the East End’s bounty and beauty.

Campbell, who covered the earthquake in Haiti and has traveled to many Third World countries on medical missions, says this summer, she channeled her inner Martha Stewart:

“I grew a big garden with sunflowers and fruits and vegetables,” says Campbell, 60, a Huntington native. “I made homemade jam from blueberries and strawberries, from my garden.”

She also spent quality time with her four adult children and their partners. She took the opportunity to share with them all the hidden treasures of Long Island’s East End, especially the history:

“One of my favorite places to visit any time of the year — especially in the fall — is the Ketcham Inn in Center Moriches,” Campbell says, “They have a fabulous Book Barn, chock full of unique books and records. The Ketcham Inn is one of the finest examples of a Long Island inn and tavern from 325 years ago. This is where spies plotted against the British, and where Thomas Jefferson and James Madison stayed during their visit to Long Island. The Ketcham Inn has live cooking demonstrations on the hearth from 1600. It is a great way for the whole family to spend the day.”

Campbell says the summer has given her time to reflect on her 30-year career:

“I had so many memorable TV moments, but one that had a lasting effect on me was during my coverage of Flight 800,” Campbell remembers. “I was going live just as a rainbow appeared over the debris field in the ocean; I became emotional as I pointed it out to the viewers.”

Campbell, who this year was inducted into the Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame, says she spent some time with former co-anchor and good friend Doug Geed when she attended his retirement party celebration at Duck Walk Vineyard. It brought to mind some of the great work she did while at News 12.

“During my time at News 12, I was lucky enough to travel the world,” says Campbell, who started her career at WNBC Radio before going to 1010 WINS, then on to News 12. “I covered international and national stories, here and abroad. I was able to delve into the tough stories that made a difference, the stories of Long Island’s fragile environment, the work being done to turn around decades of neglect, celebrate the triumphs and put a spotlight on the epic failures.”

Campbell, an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award winner, says this summer she also experienced the pain of losing her colleague and friend, award-winning photojournalist Dave Garden.

“I suffered tremendous heartbreak with the death of my partner out in the field. Dave was extraordinary and dedicated to our craft. With 20-plus Emmys under his belt, he approached every story with his award-winning style, shooting and editing to perfection. He was my therapist, my bodyguard, my can-do-anything-for-anyone guy. Long Island has lost a tremendous man personally and professionally.”

Although she has left News 12, she just announced she has taken a new position as the director of development and communications with Catholic Charities of Long Island.

“I am looking forward to using my journalistic experience, my knowledge of Long Island and my Catholic faith to put a big beautiful shining spotlight on all the sacred good work Catholic Charities does for thousands of Long Islanders in desperate need of physical, mental and spiritual support,” she says.

She adds, “I’m honored to continue my career doing what I have always done best — telling the stories of the unsung heroes here on Long Island who devote their lives to helping others. Thank you for your courage and commitment!

“It’s been a ride — a wonderful roller coaster of a ride!” she continues.

Campbell is being honored by the Lake Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce this September for her part in the clean-up efforts at the Ronkonkoma Lake. Campbell’s reporting was the catalyst for community activism that resulted in the removal of thousands of pounds of illegal dumping debris.

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.