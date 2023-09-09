End of Summer Hot Spots, Best Fries & More from the East End Food Seen

Blue Parrot’s Dirty Bird Margarita and other cocktails

As the end of summer approaches and the leaves begin to change, restaurants are preparing to close for the season. As such, make it a priority to dine out as much as you can these next couple of weeks!

V Café, a hidden gem tucked away within Hampton Racquet, is a Vietnamese restaurant in East Hampton that never ceases to amaze. Serving delicious traditional Vietnamese dishes such as chicken satay, crispy spring rolls and chili calamari and make sure to save room for dessert! The restaurant offers Kith Treats, a famous sweets destination in NYC that serves breakfast cereal-infused ice cream treats.

V Café offers a wide variety of ice cream signature specialties. Guests have the option to choose between an ice cream swirl, milkshake or commuter bowl, and can also enjoy The Flegster, which features ice cream mixed in with Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Puffs, mini marshmallows and crushed Oreos, or The King’s Treat, which is mixed in with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, granola and Snickers.

Not your taste? Create your own by choosing the type of bowl, the flavor, choice of milk and the cereals and mix-ins. Who says breakfast can’t be dessert?

Blue Parrot, a popular and classic Mexican restaurant and dive bar, provides a fun and lighthearted atmosphere setting within the heart of East Hampton Village. Serving their appetizing killer tacos, house-made salsa that is made fresh daily and fresh guacamole bowl and chips, along with enticing cocktails like the Dirty Bird Margarita, Ranch Water and the BPT (Blue Parrot Tea), this spot is sure to guarantee a good time. Don’t miss out on Happy Hour, which is offered at the bar every day from 4–6 p.m.

Open for its 25th season, The Beacon is a summertime mainstay that overlooks the Sag Harbor Bay. The restaurant offers waterfront dining on their deck with sunset views and serves traditional New American fare. Must-try dishes include the bouillabaisse with white fish, lobster tail, mussels, clams and shrimp in a tomato-saffron broth and the oven-roasted chicken with braised cipollini onions, julienned carrots, smoked bacon pecorino risotto and sauce Robert. As far as starters go, the tuna tartare is a must!

In case you missed the news, North Fork winery Bedell Cellars recently released two new wines available for purchase at the vineyard. The 2022 Sauvignon Blanc exudes notes of citrus, grapefruit, passion fruit and lemon, bringing forth a zesty and invigorating experience. These citrusy tones are accompanied by subtle hints of freshly cut grass, lending a touch of herbaceousness.

Alongside these notes, there is a nuanced saline minerality that adds depth, imparting a subtle earthiness and contributing to the overall structure. The Musée 2019 is a red wine featuring subtle hints of cedar, tobacco and pencil shavings along with delicate floral notes of violets and a touch of dried herbs.

On the palate, the wine showcases impeccable balance and finesse with ripe black fruits dominant, luscious flavors of blackberries, black cherries and peach plums. The silky tannins are beautifully integrated, lending structure without overpowering the palate with a touch of dark chocolate and roasted coffee beans adding a delightful richness and complexity.

Did You Know?

America’s staple condiment, ketchup, was once used as a medicine to treat indigestion, jaundice and other illnesses back in the 1800s. Proposed by American physician Dr. John Cook Bennet, believing that tomatoes had healing properties, a ketchup recipe was created and sold in the form of a tomato pill. Be sure to enjoy some fries with ketchup today!

We’d recommend trying our 2022 Dan’s Best of the Best Contest winners: Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More holds the crown for Best French Fries on the South Fork, and Front Street Station earned the prize for Best French Fries on the North Fork.

Bits and Bites

Union Burger Bar in Southampton has their weekly Taco Tuesdays, with tacos being half-priced from 3 p.m. to close.

Sí Sí Restaurant in East Hampton offers Sushi Sundays from 4 p.m. to close and live music starting at 5 p.m.

Rita Cantina serves Happy Hour every day from 4–6 p.m., and diners may enjoy $1 oysters and $10 margaritas. Pro tip, order the local oysters with the their homemade mango pineapple aguachile.

We heard Lucharitos in Greenport is moving to downtown Riverhead! Stay tuned for details.

The always sold-out Outstanding in the Field event featuring Chef Jason Weiner on September 10 still has limited seats available! Visit outstandinginthefield.com for tickets.

The inaugural Long Island Oyster Week is coming this October! Visit oysterweekli.com for more details.

Elaia Estiatorio offers Opa Happy Hour Tuesday through Sunday from 5–6:30 p.m. at the bar, featuring select wines, signature cocktails and small plates for $12.

The Riverhead Ciderhouse has bingo every Monday and live music every weekend, and not to mention 48 taps!

Have you seen the new Kidd Squid Brewing Co. pilsner Indulgences with can art by Eric Fischl, as featured on page 46? If the art wasn’t cool enough, proceeds support The Church’s Sag Harbor community programs.

Speaking of fundraising, Navy Beach in Montauk held a benefit for Maui and raised over $10,000 to support those who lost their homes from the fires.

Food Quote:

“Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us. Life is so endlessly delicious.” –Chef Ruth Reichl