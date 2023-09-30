Oktoberfest, Wolffer Harvest Party & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Consider celebrating Oktoberfest in Greenport this week on the North Fork

The fall season is here in full force! It is time to commence the typical fall activities: festivals, pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wine tastings and apple cider doughnuts from Milk Pail. Not sure where to start? Don’t worry. That’s what we’re here for.

Prost and grab your last couple pints of Bavarian beer! As we approach the final weekend of Oktoberfest, be sure to celebrate the holiday by visiting Rowdy Hall in East Hampton. From now through October 2, Rowdy Hall will offer a special German two-course prix fixe that includes an entrée and a dessert.

The entrée will consist of knockwurst, bratwurst and bockwurst with German potato salad and a spicy beer mustard. For dessert, they will have a delectable black forest cheesecake with cherry compote, shaved chocolate and whipped cream. If you’re looking to try various beers, the restaurant is offering a Bavarian tasting flight of three 11 oz. pours of Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen, Radeberger Pilsner and Hofbräu Oktoberfest (Märzen-style festbier).

Looking for a snack to go with those beers? Order up a Rowdy giant Bavarian pretzel served with beer mustard!

If you’re looking to go pumpkin picking, The Clubhouse Hamptons will be hosting a Fall Festival on Saturdays and Sundays from September 30 to October 15. From 11 a.m.–6 p.m., attendees can enjoy the restaurant’s fall menu and beers on tap while listening to live country music and watching football. Have the little ones with you? Even better!

Kids can enjoy hot chocolate or cider while munching on candy apples and decorating pumpkins. There will also be a petting zoo, Halloween-themed mini-golf, inflatables and the classic arcade. Be sure to stop by with the family!

It’s wine o’clock! Wölffer Estate Vineyard will be hosting an annual Harvest Party. Celebrating the 33rd annual Grape Harvest, the event will take place on October 7 from noon–4 p.m. Appreciate the beautiful scenery of the vineyard while sipping on Wölffer wines and ciders and savoring the menus at over 10 international food and beverage stations.

On top of that, you can participate in barrel rolling, grape stomping, a wine-making relay race, pony rides and hay rides. The possibilities are endless.

The Fairview Farm at Mecox in Bridgehampton is the go-to place for all things corn, potatoes and pumpkins. Check out their 8 acres of corn that is 10 feet tall in their corn maze, which changes annually. If that’s not enough corn for you, test your aim at the corn cannons. Pumpkin picking is a given, but the farm’s bestseller? Their ribbon fries.

Get mesmerized by watching a potato get cut up into ribbons, fried and then freshly served warm. You can choose from three potatoes: purple potatoes, sweet potatoes or the classic white potato. If you want to try all three, you can get the combo. Tip: Don’t forget the ketchup!

Southampton Village’s iconic restaurant Shippy’s has gotten a makeover. Under new ownership the historic space is now updated and offers a new menu. Look for starters such as a warm German pretzel served with beer cheese and house mustard, crispy chicken wings and smoked local bluefish dip.

Entrees highlight some of the signature classics such as Shippy’s chicken schnitzel and Shippy’s famous steak n’ chops as well as local sea scallops, grilled swordfish and smoked pork chops. Top off your meal with one of the house-made sweets such as the German chocolate brownie, ice cream sundae or apple tart a la mode.

A wide beer selection spans local and German selections while creative cocktails and a selection of wine are also available. Open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday. Read the full story on page 60.

Did You Know?

The inaugural Long Island Oyster Week is coming! From October 10–15 participating restaurants will offer oyster specials sourced from participating oyster growers. Two East End spots are already on board: Calissa in Water Mill and Bell & Anchor is Noyac. Stay tuned to oysterweekli.com/participants for the updated list of participating restaurants.

The space previously occupied by Breadzilla in Wainscott is being taken over by The Chicken Place.

Bits and Bites:

Fajita Night at the Springs Tavern is back every Wednesday! Order up these sizzling plates of chicken, shrimp, steak or veggie with all the fixins’!

Citta Nuova has a Monday Night Football special that includes a burger and beer combo for just $24.50.

This is the last weekend of Rosie’s residency pop-up culinary series. Located in Amagansett, this weekend Rosie’s will be featuring Little Owl, a restaurant specializing in Mediterranean cuisine. The menu will feature seasonal daily specials, Little Owl classics and seafood dishes.

Good Ground Tavern, located within Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays, has a prix fixe menu with their Front Row Events for $70 per person. This consists of a first course, second course and a dessert.

Main Prospect in Southampton has Happy Hour every Friday from 4–7 p.m. This consists of $5 beer, $5 well drinks, $7 wine and bar appetizers ranging from $5 to $11.

The Indian spot in Sag Harbor Ruby Murray’s now delivers throughout the Hamptons! Check out rubymurrays.world for details on how to reserve your delivery in advance.

Food Quote:

“Marry the one who gives you the same feeling you get when you see food coming to your table at a restaurant.” –anonymous