Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness Split Up

Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

After 27 years of marriage, East Hampton residents Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness have announced they are going their separate ways.

In a statement to People, the two announced, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

The statement continued, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates the transition in all of our lives.”

The Wolverine star and Furness got married in 1996.

Meanwhile, CNN also reached out to Jackman for comment, to which the outlet received a signed statement from the estranged couple, “Deb and Hugh Jackman, ” which said, “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

In a followup, People noted that the couple indeed had no ill will toward one another, and that Jackman, 54, and Furness, 67, “took a lot of time and consideration of everything, and they made this decision together.”

The Jackmans have two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.