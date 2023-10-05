5 Restaurants for All Seasons: Time Tested Hamptons Classics

Let’s review the characteristics that makes a Hamptons restaurant classic:

1. The place needs a history. Pretty self-explanatory — it’s impossible to be a classic anything without a substantial pretext.

2. While the food and service at the restaurant should be of a high quality, or class, the place should be notably distinguishable from others that have come after it.

3. The restaurant should show some of its age/history and have a charm all its own.

4. The place should evoke a sense of tradition and timelessness — you always expect to be comforted with what you have come to know and love.

Using the above criteria in the Hamptons — where traditional concepts and menus no longer drive the hospitality market — your eyes are opened to how the pool of “classic restaurant” candidates has shrunk over the years.

So many older restaurants and hotels out east have given way to modern iterations that rely on what’s trending, making for only a handful of local restaurants that can lay claim to the distinction of being a true Hamptons classic.

Five Classic Hamptons Restaurants

The American Hotel

Opened on the 4th of July, 1972, The American Hotel in Sag Harbor is one of the anchors of the village’s hospitality scene, and very much the dictionary-definition of a classic restaurant. One of only three eateries in the world to receive Wine Spectator’s Grand Award every year since the prize’s inception in 1981, the evolution of Sag Harbor from blue-collar, bar-heavy fishing enclave to one of the Hamptons’ most coveted locales can definitely be attributed to the rise of the hotel as a village institution for movers-and-shakers.

49 Main Street, Sag Harbor, theamericanhotel.com

1770 House

An “old Hamptons” favorite, located in an 18th century colonial home on Main Street in East Hampton’s historic district, 1770 House is a warm and authentic departure from fleeting Hamptons dining trends. Teeming with history, 1770 House is festooned with period antiques and sports much of its original 18th century colonial architecture, including the wood-paneled and book-lined parlor, roaring fireplace and antique furniture. Plus, Executive Chef Michael Rozzi presents a sophisticated and much-praised fine-dining menu of New American cuisine in the candle-lit dining room; there’s also pub-style fare in the inn’s casual downstairs Tavern.

143 Main Street, East Hampton, 1770house.com

Nick & Toni’s

This summer, Nick and Toni’s celebrated 35 years on the East End. The time-tested eatery in East Hampton remains a reliably winning Italo-Mediterranean culinary experience in a sprawling, Tuscan farmhouse setting. There’s a wood-burning oven, an extensive beverage program, and you never know who’s going to pop up in their famous dining room.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton, nickandtonis.com

Bobby Van’s

Bobby Van’s, founded in 1969, was originally famed as the gathering place for literary giants like James Jones and John Knowles. It’s rumored that Truman Capote wrapped up his novel In Cold Blood in the original location. Bobby Van’s notable legacy can today be seen in the timeless steakhouse’s art and photographs decorating the dining room.

2393 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, bobbyvansbridgehampton.com

Old Stove Pub

Old Stove Pub in Sagaponack opened in 1967 as Irish pub Flynn’s Inn. The “pub” with the famous neon sign has endured its share of tough years, but lately under new ownership has returned to being known for steaks, Mediterranean cuisine, and late night karaoke. Back in the day, VIPs like John F. Kennedy, Andy Warhol and Ralph Lauren all dined at the Route 27 outpost. The current menu includes highlights like the Sagaponack steak for two, fresh branzino, and tuna special sushi roll.

3516 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, oldstovepub.com