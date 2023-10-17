Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with John Catsimatidis, CEO of Gristedes Foods & D’Agostino Supermarkets

John Catsimatedes

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet John Catsimatidis

Episode 155: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with John Catsimatidis, billionaire businessman and president and CEO of Gristedes Foods and D’Agostino Supermarkets as well as the Red Apple Group, a real estate and aviation company. He can be heard weekly on his talk radio show “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast