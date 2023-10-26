Deep in the heart of Southampton, a long-forgotten treasure has undergone a breathtaking transformation. The Bentley Hotel Southampton, nestled on a vast two-acre estate at the town’s entrance, has been lovingly revived to showcase the epitome of modern luxury while preserving its storied past.

Steeped in history, the hotel once bore a somewhat dubious reputation. However, in May 2023, it was reintroduced to the world, hosting an array of celebrities, renowned sports teams, and even playing host to the illustrious Ice-T and Coco Barbie charity event during the summer.

Today, the Bentley Hotel Southampton stands as a testament to the magic of renovation and impeccable design. Inside its walls, you’ll find 40 lavish suites, spanning from a generous 600 to 650 square feet, capable of comfortably housing up to six guests, including those with furry companions.

But these are not your typical hotel rooms. Each suite is a spacious haven, complete with a living area, dining space, well-appointed workspaces, steamers and a fully furnished primary bedroom.

Modern conveniences like a refrigerator, microwave and Keurig coffee machine have been thoughtfully included. Plus, every suite is equipped with a Bluetooth-connected music system, allowing guests to set the ambiance to their liking.

Why settle for the constraints of a standard hotel room when you can luxuriate in the expansiveness of an apartment-sized suite? The Bentley Hotel Southampton’s aesthetic is a delightful surprise, combining mauves, pinks and neutrals to create spaces that exude both charm and chic sophistication.

Beyond aesthetics, the Bentley Hotel Southampton’s commitment to service and guest satisfaction is paramount. Its grand pool area exudes a country club ambiance, further complemented by the presence of a Bentley lemonade truck stationed by the poolside. Practical conveniences, such as laundry facilities, enhance the overall experience. The hotel is cocooned by a lush lawn, creating a tranquil retreat.

The hotel has already hosted the likes of the New York Islanders, as well as headline-making events, like the Barbie and Ken Pink Rosé Soirée charity event produced by renowned philanthropist Richie Hosein. Held in late August, the event benefited Smiles Through Cars Charity, a nonprofit organization. The 200 guests were greeted by musical performances and towering Barbies on stilts. Guests sipped rosé, enjoyed food provided by Chef Meze of El Turco Hamptons, and enjoyed the setting on the beautiful grounds of the Bentley Hotel.

Stas Rudenko, the general manager, and Steve Behar, the sales director, have been instrumental in the Bentley Hotel’s transformation, earning accolades for their dedication. Their vision extends to a new office building set to be unveiled in 2024, promising an exquisite poolside experience.

Behar, a retired garment center executive, has found renewed passion in the hospitality industry. Rudenko, a seasoned general manager from the Hampton Hotels, brings his expertise to create a close-knit team.

The hands-on owners of the Bentley Hotel Southampton have left an indelible mark, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to quality and continuous improvement, establishing a loyal clientele in record time.

What sets the Bentley Hotel Southampton apart is its dedication to guest comfort and satisfaction. Rooms are pristine, equipped with new toiletries, toothpaste and toothbrushes. The hotel distinguishes itself by offering a luxurious experience at a surprisingly affordable price point.

As an event venue, the Bentley Hotel Southampton is unparalleled. It’s an ideal choice for charity events, weddings, parties and celebrations, and it’s already accepting reservations for 2024. The hotel’s expansive lawn has played host to yoga parties, silent auctions and an array of guest-friendly games.

In the upcoming season, the Bentley Hotel Southampton is introducing holiday packages for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Valentine’s Day and more. Collaborations with local wineries for wine tasting events and partnerships with nearby golf courses and country clubs, demonstrate a commitment to being an active part of the community.

For those who are curious, the Bentley Hotel Southampton extends a warm invitation to tour their premises, with each room bearing a lighted signature sign that reads, “Good Dreams Start Here.”

In the heart of Southampton Town, the Bentley Hotel Southampton is an eloquent testament to the allure of transformation, offering a unique blend of luxury and affordability. Whether you’re seeking a retreat or a venue for your next memorable event, this Hamptons gem is a splendid choice.

With its rich history, modern elegance and unwavering dedication to guest satisfaction, the Bentley Hotel Southampton is poised to become a beloved cornerstone of the Southampton experience.

Welcome to the new era of hospitality.

The Bentley Hotel Southampton is located at 161 Hills Station Road, Southampton. For more information, visit bentleysouthampton.com.

Promotional Note: All customers who book directly with the hotel by calling 631-283-1089 and mention the Dan’s Papers code — Dan’s at Bentley — will get a special discount.

