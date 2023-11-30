Christie Brinkley & Carson Kressley Host Hero Dog Awards in Palm Beach

Christie Brinkley

Well, I guess it is really “official!” Gala, fundraiser, friend raiser and all sorts of events have begun here in our corner of the world, aka paradise!

Lots of parties have already happened with even more to come in the next few months celebrating and raising needed funds for terrific charities.

I was so happy and honored to attend the 13th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards at the Breakers which was a perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Dr. Robin Ganzert, a real leader here in PB and her team really went over and above anything they’ve done before.

This year’s star-studded event was hosted by supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley, who looked nothing short of amazing in a stylish red gown, and Carson Kressley who we all know from his many years on his Bravo series.

And while we would expect nothing less of American Humane, this spectacular gala was presented by our dear friend Lois Pope and the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation.

And let me tell you, we all love our pups and kitties, and so do celebrities Nicollette Sheridan, Jennie Garth, Donna Mills and Martina Navratilova who were all in attendance to make sure the celebration was over the top!

“We are thrilled that Christie Brinkley co-hosted the 13th Annual Hero Dog Awards. Christie has spent her entire life advocating for animal welfare and that’s exactly what we do here at American Humane. It was an honor to have her join us as we celebrated these heroes on both ends of the leash” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane. “And it’s a real pleasure to welcome back fantastic long-time host and animal lover Carson Kressley to our gala in Palm Beach. Carson is a committed ambassador for all animals, and especially our hero dogs.”

Palm Beachers turned out in droves to make sure that all the Heroes and their human friends were applauded as well as to contribute the funds that continue to support American Humane and all the great work they do around the world.

There are more chances to support this organization including some fun events. Check out their website: americanhumane.org and plan to attend!

And as it is the season to be jolly, while you plan your year-end giving, think of making a donation to the charity of your choice. Even buying a gift card at an arts organization can make a difference.

In addition to protecting us and saving lives, the men and women of the Palm Beach Police and Fire Department also do a lot of charitable work in our community. The Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation, a local charity, works tirelessly year-round to make sure not only members of the departments have the resources they need to do their jobs, but also provide all kinds of assistance to their families through scholarships and so much more.

The Annual Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue Ball, La Dolce Vita, is right around the corner. As always, it’s a phenomenal gala and I will be there!

Take a moment to see the life-changing programs at palmbeachpoliceandfirefoundation.org and make a year-end gift!