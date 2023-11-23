Find Your Perfect Tree at These North Fork Christmas Tree Farms

There’s something so Christmas-y about taking the family to pick out this year’s tree

With Thanksgiving now behind us, now is the time to pick out a tree for the Christmas season.

For many of us, no artificial tree will do — we need that fresh pine smell and outdoorsy essence. Plus, making a day out of cutting down the family Christmas tree can create a memorable holiday tradition.

The North Fork has about a half dozen tree farms you’ll want to consider for all your holiday tree shopping needs.

NORTH FORK CHRISTMAS TREE FARMS

Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm

Those looking for more dramatic, vibrant tree colors than even blue spruces can offer, may want to venture into the Magic Color Forest at Dart’s. These fantastical Fraser firs have been reportedly transformed by magic, resulting in wild colors like bubble gum pink, snowfall white, sugar plum purple, deep sea azure and more. This holiday fantasy is open daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Open Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Come early if you want a larger tree. 2355 Main Road, Southold. 631-369-1300, dartschristmastreefarm.com

Fink’s Country Farm

This Wading River farm has been offering a wide selection of Christmas trees for about five decades, and its’s still going strong. Visitors can choose from Douglas, Fraser, concolor (white) and noble fir trees, as well as wreaths and roping. Get there at 9 a.m. when they open each day to beat the rush. Guests may even see Santa on weekend afternoons from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. from November 26 to December 18. $10 per person (ages 3 and up), free with Christmas tree purchase. Closed Christmas Day. 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River. 631-886-2272, finksfarm.com

Lewin Farms

Head into Lewin Farms’ Baiting Hollow Nursery for the perfect tree — either pre-cut or ready to be. These trees include Douglas fir, blue spruce and Norway spruce ranging in size from 1–15 feet tall, though all cost the same $65 (cash only), while live balled trees are $75. Lucky visitors may even find a large white pine amid the greens and blues. Rope or twine provided. 812 Sound Avenue, Calverton. 631-929-4327, lewinfarm.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Peruse over 8,000 Douglas firs, each standing about 6–7 feet tall with appealing shape and density. Once tree cutting begins on Friday, November 24, Santa’s little helpers will assist as you cut down your chosen tree and tie it to your vehicle at no extra charge. Be sure to call ahead for info on Santa photo-ops, ice skating and more holiday fun. The 28-acre farm and Christmas shop are open daily 10 a.m.–6 p.m. — outdoor activities are only open on weekends. 30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarm.com

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm – CLOSED THIS YEAR DUE TO TREE SHORTAGE

Family owned and operated since 1987, this farm offers a solid mix of tree options for the family to choose from: Douglas firs in the field, standing 5–9 feet tall; pre-cut Fraser firs, 7–12 feet tall; 4-foot potted spruce trees; 5-foot balled trees; and 4-foot Charlie Brown trees. They also offer customized tabletop centerpieces, wreaths and other decorations, plus gifts, wine and more. They’re open daily, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. 20685 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

Zuhoski Farms

This 70-acre farm includes 15 acres devoted to choice Christmas trees, ready to cut. They’ve also got wreaths, roping, kissing balls, and visits from Santa on November 24, 25 and 26, and December 2 and 3. They’re open 9:30 a.m. to dusk, seven days a week. All trees are $100 no matter the size. 11825 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com

Know Your Christmas Trees

White Pine: The largest pine tree in the U.S. is a classic choice for Christmas. It’s got soft green needles and an almost bush-like appearance, despite its towering height. And it doesn’t shed too much, making cleanup much easier.

Douglas Fir: One of the most popular and versatile Christmas tree options on the East End, sporting that classic holiday green and sweet scent. Its branches are more dispersed than the white pine, making ornament visibility a non-issue.

Fraser Fir: Another solid green option, with a great smell and strong durability. Its branch density falls somewhere between the white pine and the Douglas fir, making it both lush and ideal for ornaments.

Concolor (White) Fir: This tree has a nice symmetrical shape and soft needles, with a color that tends to lean more toward more of a pale green or blue than its fellow firs.

Noble Fir: This is a green tree with a narrow base and horizontal branches that add to its minimalist charm — decorations or bare, it looks great in just about any Christmas setting.

Blue Spruce: For those who aren’t so keen on green, these trees come in blue, teal and gray, and they feature extra strong branches and a low shed rate. Beware the needles, though, because those pricks will hurt.

Norway Spruce: It’s got a dark green color, strong branches and sharp needles, though not quite as prickly as the blue spruce.