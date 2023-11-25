Southold Wine Dinner, Holiday Makers Market & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Chef François Payard at Southold Social

Ah … the morning after Thanksgiving. Stomachs full of stuffing and mashed potatoes, along with enough family time to last you for the rest of the year. Take some time to recover, and then rally — we’re entering the last week of November, and then hitting the ground running with the holiday season when there is more food to come. Here’s the latest on this week’s East End food happenings.

Southold Social is hosting a Wine Dinner series! On November 30, the restaurant is partnering up with Bedell Cellars to provide a unique wine and dining pairing experience! There will be a four-course meal chosen by Chef François Payard, along with a wine pairing for every course chosen by Bedell’s winemaker, Rich Olsen-Harbich. Taking place at 6 p.m., tickets cost $110 per person. If you can’t make it, no problem. They are hosting more Wine Dinners on December 7 and December 14.

The third annual Holiday Makers Market is this Thanksgiving Weekend on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26! From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Church on 48 Main Street in Sag Harbor, the market will feature 25 unique local merchants.

Ranging from home goods, clothing, textiles, art, ceramics, skincare, jewelry, bath and body products, and of course, food, there is something for everyone. The food vendors that are participating are as follows: Grindstone Coffee & Donuts in Sag Harbor, popularly known for their doughnuts, of course; Mattitaco in Mattituck, which is known to serve tacos, build-your-own burritos, dirty fries, quesadillas and other small bites; The Cookery in East Hampton, which has a variety of baked goods, sandwiches and salads; What the Falafel in Sag Harbor, which serves everything and anything from, well, falafel, along with pita; and then there’s Hamptons Raclette, which is only present at the market on Sunday. Hamptons Raclette is known for melting raclette cheese onto potatoes, which is a Swiss tradition that is not only fun to watch, but fun to eat.

Did You Know?

In celebration of the upcoming holiday season, Levain Bakery is selling a limited-time dark chocolate peppermint cookie! If you’re looking to send a holiday gift to a loved one, Levain sells cookie packs and can ship them nationwide! Available in packs of four, eight or 12, these cookies are made fresh-to-order and shipped the same day. P.S., if you spend over $29, you’ll get a free tote bag.

Bits and Bites:

Union Burger Bar hosts Burger Nights every Wednesday, where their quarter pounders are $5!

On Fridays, The Clubhouse Hamptons has a bundle where you can enjoy a burger, wings and draft beer for only $25 along with half-priced gaming!

Every Thursday at Old Stove Pub is Pub Night, where burgers are $15 and appetizers and drinks are $10!

Doubles in Amagansett is offering catering services for the holidays as well as any other special event!

Vine Street Café on Shelter Island is offering a to-go supper club, where you can get a three-course meal for takeout for $30.

Food Quote:

“Food brings people together on many different levels. It’s nourishment of the soul and body; it’s truly love.” –Giada De Laurentiis, chef and entrepreneur