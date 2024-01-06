Dry January, Cottage Wine Dinner, Restaurant Week & More East End 'Food Seen'

The Grace & Grit team: Chef Adam Kaufer and Chef Jennilee Morris

Welcome to 2024! We hope you had a restful and refreshing holiday season. We look forward to sharing another year of food news, hospitality events and more. Cheers!

Dry January Mocktails:

Dry January incoming! If you’re participating in the daunting challenge, we have a list of restaurants offering mocktails to help you throughout the journey.

Coche Comedor in Amagansett has a wide array of non-alcoholic options, such as numerous flavored limeades like mango, prickly pear, strawberry and their famous horchata, which is housemade cinnamon rice milk.

Kizzy T’s in East Hampton, the newest cocktail bar to open, has a Yuzu Rickey with yuzu seltzer and lavender, a ginger limeade, and a Pink Dragon with lychee, prickly pear, shiso pepper, Himalayan salt and togarashi.

Il Buco Al Mare in Amagansett has Galvania Italian sodas; a Deeper Roots mocktail with cranberry, Roots Divino, agave and mint; a Californium Blueberry with local honey, fresh lemon and soda; and the Raspberry Orange featuring blood orange, agave and squeezed lime.

Bell & Anchor in Sag Harbor has their Ginger Sparkler with muddled mint, lime and ginger beer; their Harbor Breeze with lemon, orange, pineapple and ginger ale; and a non-alcoholic Wölffer Petite Rosé.

Top it off with Sel Rrose in Montauk and indulge in their Cucumber Paloma and Lemon Ginger Drop, and you should be all set. With options like these, Dry January will be a breeze.

Cottage Wine Dinner:

Bedell Cellars is starting off 2024 strong with another Cottage Wine Dinner on January 14. Happening from 6–8 p.m. in conjunction with Grace & Grit events, they will be serving a locally inspired four-course dinner plus an amusé paired with hand-selected Bedell wines. The amusé will be a beef carpaccio-tenderloin with arugula, shaved parm and EVOO paired with a 2022 sparkling rosé.

The first course will include summer rolls with fluke, rice vermicelli, herbs, black vinegar-soy-chili sauce along with the 2022 Melon de Bourgogne. The second course is a Mattituck wild mushroom veloutè with the 2020 Gallery. The third course will be a coq au vin: red wine-braised chicken with pave potato, wilted spinach and the 2022 Cabernet Franc.

For the fourth and final course, it will be a grilled pear with gorgonzola dolce custard, saba drizzle and pink peppercorns with the 2010 Musée.

Tickets cost $150 per seat with a limited number of seats available.

Long Island Restaurant Week:

It’s time to start preparing for the biggest event of the season. Winter Long Island Restaurant Week is a mere three weeks away! Taking place from January 28 to February 4, popular fan-favorites throughout Long Island are signed up, so make sure to book your reservations ASAP. As far as restaurants on the East End participating, the list is as follows.

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor is a Mediterranean restaurant and bistro that features wood-fired cuisine. Lulu is offering the three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $46.

Saaz in Southampton Town is the one-stop shop for those craving authentic Indian cuisine on the East End. The restaurant is offering both the two-course, prix-fixe lunch for $29 and three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $39 or $46.

Calissa in Water Mill is a Mykonos-inspired Greek restaurant that serves Mediterranean fare. They are offering the three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $46.

Finally, Page at 63 Main in Sag Harbor offers New American cuisine that incorporates local seasonal ingredients. They are also offering a three-course, prix-fixe dinner for $46.

It’ll be a week full of deliciousness! To see the full extensive list of participating restaurants, visit longislandrestaurantweek.com.

Bits and Bites:

The American Hotel in Sag Harbor has happy hour every day from 4–6 p.m.

Southampton Publick House has a Tuesday special where guests can purchase two entrees for the price of one and will also be offering dinner specials. It’s available on Tuesdays from 5–10 p.m.

Cittanouva has an Osso Buco Night every Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. For only $42, guests can enjoy a two-course osso buco meal with a choice of a Caesar or mista salad to start.

The Clubhouse Hamptons has paint-your-pet Sundays from 1:30–3:30 p.m. for $65 per person. Those who participate receive 20% off food and drink items. On top of that, they have a Sunday football menu as well.

Main Prospect has Bingo Nights on Thursday nights starting at 6:30 p.m., with bingo cards costing $10 each. There will also be food and beverage specials, along with Throwback Thursday Prime Rib Night.

Food Quote:

“Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” –Edith Sitwell