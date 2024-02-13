Colin Jost to Host 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner

Colin Jost, Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/PMC

Montauk resident and Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” coanchor Colin Jost will appear at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Jost will be the featured entertainer at the annual dinner where the host typically roasts the President, politicians and members of the press. This year’s dinner will take place on Saturday, April 27 at the Washington Hilton, according to a February 9 announcement from the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA).

Said Kelly O’Donnell, WHCA president and NBC News senior White House correspondent in a statement, “Colin Jost knows how to make Saturday nights funny, and I am thrilled Colin will be live from the nation’s capital as the headline entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.”

Jost has been writing for SNL since 2005 and has hosted “Weekend Update” with comedian Michael Che since 2014. O’Donnell said Jost’s “sharp insights perfectly meet this remarkable time of divided politics, and a presidential campaign careening toward a rematch. His smart brand of comedy and keen observation will turn up the heat on the national news media and across the political spectrum,” adding the event would be a “night of laughs and reflections as our dinner honors freedom of the press as a cornerstone of American democracy. I am beyond excited to welcome one of NBC’s brightest stars to one of Washington’s greatest traditions.”

In 2016, Jost and Co-Anchor Michael Che hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime “Weekend Update Summer Edition” in 2017, but the most relevant experience to prepare Jost for the political imbroglio might be his appearance with Che on WWE’s Battle Royal during Wrestlemania 35 in 2019.

He has been recognized with five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on SNL. He also wrote a New York Times best-selling memoir, A Very Punchable Face, published in 2020.

He follows previous White House Correspondents’ Dinner hosts including Michelle Wolfe, Hamptons fan Trevor Noah, Hasan Minhaj, Stephen Colbert,Seth Meyers, and Larry Wilmore.

The WHCA dinner is traditionally attended by the President and First Lady as well as senior government officials and members of the press corps. Proceeds from the dinner help finance all the WHCA’s work, including awards recognizing excellence in the profession and scholarships for journalism students, awarded with the hope of building a next generation of White House journalists who reflect America.

Learn more at whca.press.