Calling All Culinary Stars: Dan's Taste Series Seeks the Best Chefs in the Hamptons, North Fork, Long Island & NYC!

Chefs participating in Dan’s Taste gain incredible publicity (Jennifer Heffner)

Are you a culinary maestro with the skills to tantalize taste buds and leave a lasting impression on the food scene? If so, the Dan’s Taste Summer Series team is on the lookout for you!

We’re thrilled to announce our search for the crème de la crème of chefs to showcase their culinary prowess at some of the most iconic events in the region. Selected chefs will be featured in Dan’s Papers, on DansPapers.com and across our social media channels.

The five Dan’s Taste Summer Series 2024 events for which we are looking to select chefs for are:

Rosé Soirée: The Hamptons Kickoff Event of the Summer

We’re extending a warm invitation to top restaurants — to do a popup – from Long Island, the Hamptons, North Fork and New York City to join this exclusive event May 26 at the Southampton Arts Center. Chefs will create a culinary masterpiece and bask in the limelight along with top winemakers from across the world. Extraordinary chefs in attendance will include those from Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, Newlight Breadworks, The Clam Bar, Farm House Kitchen, Lake View Grill, The Biscotti Company and Saaz.

Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney: A Fork-tastic Feast

Chefs from eight restaurants on the North Fork and eight eateries in the Hamptons will face off in this culinary contest on July 6 at the Southampton Arts Center. Do you believe your establishment has what it takes to represent your fork with distinction? If so, this is your moment to shine. Among the restaurants on tap, El Verano will be one to represent the South Fork and Lake View Grill for the North Fork. Only a handful of spots left for each fork.

Chefs of the Hamptons: A Hamptons Foodie’s Dream Come True

For those chefs who call the Hamptons home, this is your chance to be celebrated! We are seeking the best Hamptons chefs at the forefront of restaurants, catering and private culinary ventures for this event on July 18 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina. Joining to represent the immense talent in the Hamptons are Sí Sí, Fauna, Sunset Harbor, Enchante, Peter Ambrose Endless Summer and Crash Cantina.

GrillHampton: The Best Barbecue from Top Grillmasters

The competition of the season! Grillmasters, don’t miss the chance to showcase your prowess at this prestigious event and be a part of the culinary legacy. Top grillmasters will cook their finest dishes, from mouthwatering meats to delectable seafood and veggies August 3 at Clubhouse Hamptons. The winners will be crowned the top grillmasters of 2024, earning an award and bragging rights. Already gearing up for the competition is last year’s champ Peter Ambrose, prior champs NYC Hill Country, plus Big Guns BBQ, The Pike and newcomer Smōk-Haus.

Dan's Taste X Gurney's White Party: Coastal Culinary Excellence

Picture yourself creating beach party fare overlooking the ocean on August 17 at Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. This event promises a celebration of coastal culinary excellence, where your creations will be the highlight of an unforgettable beachside gathering. In addition to remarkable cuisine by Gurney's Executive Chef Chris Watts, Chef Prince of Vin Sur Vingt will serve his most coveted dish.

If you think you have what it takes, submit your application today and let your culinary journey with Dan’s Taste Series begin! Interested chefs at the top of their game can contact Elizabeth at [email protected].

For more information, visit DansTaste.com.