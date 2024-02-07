February Brings Farm-to-Table Lecture Series & New Members to Southold Historical Museum

Southold Historical Museum’s 2019 Winter Lecture Series at Peconic Landing

On the East End, where farmland and vineyards are abundant, the recent “farm-to-table” trend is a peculiar one. Though many restaurants use the term as a buzzword to attract crowds eager to try this seemingly new movement, the root of the farm-to-table concept — cooking with locally sourced ingredients — has been widely practiced by North Fork and Hamptons chefs for decades. The Southold Historical Museum will delve into this phenomenon in their winter lecture series titled “Farm-to-Table: A Not-So-New Concept.”

Free to museum members and the general public, the series will begin on Thursday, February 15 at 4 p.m. with a lecture by Chef John Ross on the emergence of true North Fork cuisine. Considered a pioneer in the modern farm-to-table movement, Ross purchased Southold’s Carriage House Restaurant in the 1970s, transformed it into Ross’ North Fork Restaurant and, for nearly 30 years, found success by cooking with ingredients sourced from local farm stands and seafood markets. In his lecture, the author of books including The Food and Wine of the North Fork, Long Island: Historical Anecdotes and Recipes will demonstrate how generations of farming and cooking practices passed down by the area’s Indigenous people and European settlers have evolved into a uniquely North Fork cuisine.

“John Ross is revered as a chef. He is a legend on the North Fork and beyond.” States Deanna Witte-Walker, Southold Historical Museum’s executive director. “He is also a thoughtful speaker whose generous manner is apparent when he speaks. We are so fortunate that he is kicking off our series.”

The second lecture on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. will feature guest speaker Diane Schwindt discussing a historic timeline of food. A cook at the Ketcham Inn Foundation Museum, Schwindt will take the audience on a journey through the evolution of food as we know it, explaining the advancements and improvements that have been made over time, and demonstrating the use of tools that have been used throughout the progression.

“My first impression of Diane is that she is both passionate about food and particular about historical accuracy,” Witte-Walker states. “I suspect that attendees to this next talk will leave with a real appreciation for the foods that are consumed at the dining table today.”

Hosted at the Southold Town Recreation Center (970 Peconic Lane, Peconic), the “Farm-to-Table: A Not-So-New Concept” series will continue with new speakers through early spring, with its currently unannounced third lecture expected to take place in late March. This series furthers Southold Historical Museum’s efforts to promote interest in the education of local history.

It’s able to be offered for free to the public through the sponsorship of the Poliwoda Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate; however, more support is always needed to maintain the nonprofit museum’s year-round programming, preservation of historical buildings and invaluable collection of historical items.

It just so happens that February marks the kickoff to not only Southold Historical Museum’s winter lecture series, but also to their annual membership drive. The museum, a 501(c)(3) organization established in 1960, is increasing efforts to entice their local and national 2023 members to renew their membership and to recruit new supporters as well.

There are several annual membership levels to choose from, ranging $35–$500, with higher levels offering more exclusive perks such as admission to invite-only social events and private tours with the director. More widely accessible membership benefits include invitations to lectures and exhibits, discounts at the Museum Gift Shop, a quarterly newsletter, and a passport with one-time complimentary admission to the museum’s multiple locations. New members also receive an attractive museum tote bag.

“I am not sure that the museum could exist without its members,” Witte-Walker states. “Members help to support the mission while also fostering a sense of community pride. We hope that members also feel more connected to the museum knowing they are helping contribute to the success.”

Annual memberships can be initiated or renewed online at southoldhistorical.org/membership or by mail using a membership envelope available in the Southold Historical Museum office at 54325 Main Road, Southold (open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.). Envelopes can also be requested by calling 631-765-5500 or emailing [email protected]. Businesses looking to support the museum should instead call or email to inquire about business sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about the museum, visit southoldhistorical.org.