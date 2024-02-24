Prix-Fixe Menus, Local Burger & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

The Fresno Rigatoni Bolognese

Although we have to wait until April 7 for Spring Long Island Restaurant Week, there are many restaurants still offering prix-fixe menus, if you know where to look.

PRIX-FIXE FUN

Fresno in East Hampton is offering a two-course prix-fixe menu available Sunday through Thursday for $39, with a dessert add-on available for only $5.

Citta Nuova in East Hampton is serving a variety of Italian cuisine with their three-course prix-fixe for $39. The menu is available Sunday through Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Blend has a three-course prix-fixe menu for $45 per person, available Thursday to Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Elaia Estiatorio has a $39 two-course prix-fixe menu, available all night on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Ask about their special Greek house wines for an additional $12!

Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor is offering a three-course dinner prix-fixe menu for dine-in guests on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 6 p.m. For $33, guests will start off with a casita salad and then will have an entrée and dessert of their choosing.

Cove Hollow Tavern is offering a three-course prix-fixe every day from 5 to 6 p.m., excluding holiday weekends.

Dopo Argento in Southampton has a $41 two-course prix-fixe on Sunday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Their sister restaurant, Dopo Il Ponte in Bridgehampton, is also serving a two-course prix-fixe for $39 Monday through Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Both restaurants are offering wine specials as well, so make sure to ask your server about those!

Bistro Été has a three-course dinner prix-fixe for $46 on Thursdays and Sundays, available from 5 to 7 p.m.

And Coche Comedor in Amagansett has a $40 prix-fixe on Thursdays and Sundays, where you can enjoy one small plate and one large plate.

MORE THAN FOOD

Scott’s Pointe, a family owned and operated adventure park for all ages, recently opened in Calverton. They are the home to both the largest surf wave and aqua park in the United States. This adventure park also features a full restaurant and two bars. The restaurant, Lake View Grill, is an all-inclusive eatery where you can savor a delectable meal or unwind with a refreshing beverage after conquering the Pacific Surf Sheet Wave.

After a thrilling day in the park, indulge in options such as their roasted pepper sandwich, New York strip steak, Nashville hot chicken, fried pickles and so much more. Finish off your meal with a sweet treat such as their apple crumble, cheesecake or other delicious options. Scott’s Pointe is packed with activities such as rock climbing, interactive ax throwing, multiple types of simulators, virtual reality, laser tag, volleyball courts, paddle boarding, kayaking, bumper boats, live entertainment and much more!

If you aren’t hungry when you walk in, you definitely will be after all that excitement. Pay Lake View Grill a visit!

After perfecting your swing at the driving range, enjoying a competitive game of mini-golf, or testing your skills at the batting cages at Southampton Golf Range, you’ll likely be hungry. Lucky for you, they have a burger and shake haven right on the property! Visit Local Burger for a delicious hot honey crispy chicken sandwich, salt & vinegar fries, an assortment of specialty burgers, hotdogs, wings and much more.

In addition to tasty bites to eat, they offer select beers, canned cocktails and wine from Bridge Lane Wine. You can’t go wrong with one of their hand spun milkshakes for dessert! Looking for a more intimate setting? Rent one of their outdoor igloos to dine-in. Plan a fun day and check out all of the attractions they have to offer!

DID YOU KNOW?

MJ Dowlings Steakhouse and Tavern in Noyac is home to Pineneck Pizza, a New York style pizza pop-up restaurant! Make sure to try one of their specialty pizzas or hoagies.

BITS AND BITES

Lulu Kitchen & Bar has discounted drinks and bar snacks from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every day.

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company has Trivia Night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. for only $5 per person!

Kizzy T’s has karaoke every Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m.!

Food Quote: “There are times when wisdom cannot be found in the chambers of parliament or the halls of academia but at the unpretentious setting of the kitchen table.” –E. A. Bucchianeri