'Tina – The Tina Turner Musical' Comes to Kravis Center March 12-17

Parris Lewis performing “The Best” as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North-American touring-production of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical,” Photo: Matthew Murphy for Murphy Made, 2023

The world lost a shining talent when Tina Turner died in May of 2023, but her music will endure forever. To that end, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will be celebrating the late icon with eight performances of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical from March 12–17.

Part of the Kravis On Broadway series, this North American tour of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is one of eight productions that have opened around the world since the show began in England’s West End in 2018. It tells Turner’s remarkable comeback story while also dazzling fans with the star’s big hit songs, including “I Want to Take You Higher,” “River Deep Mountain High,” “Proud Mary,” “Private Dancer,” “Disco Inferno,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “The Best” and others.

Crediting the show’s success to “Tina’s extraordinary legacy,” the show’s producers, Tali Pelman from Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander note, “We can’t wait for America to see the two megawatt superstars who share the role of Tina, Deon Releford-Lee in the role of Ike, and the incredibly talented company who are on the road in this tour!”

The North American touring cast is led by Ari Groover (Tina on Broadway, Head Over Heels, Holler If Ya hear Me, Little Shop of Horrors) and Parris Lewis (Hairspray) who evenly share the role of Tina Turner, each playing four of the week’s eight performances. Along with the Tina actors and Releford-Lee as Ike Turner, Roz White plays Zelma Bullock, Wydetta Carter is Gran Georgeanna and Sarah Bockel plays Rhonda.

The ensemble includes John Battagliese, Brittny Benai Smith, Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Ben Bogen, Karen Burthwright, Brianna Cameron, Andrew Eckert, Amahri Edwards-Jones, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Crystal Joy, Symphony King, Kendall LeShanti, GiGi Lewis, Natalia Nappo, Nia Nelson-Williams, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Eric Siegle, Christine Suddeth, Rowan Vickers, Dylan S. Wallach, Kristopher Stanley Ward, Gerard M. Williams.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, and it’s directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast.

Set and costume designs are by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, Music Supervision, Arrangements & Incidental Music by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October, 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is at the Kravis Center from March 12–17. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with matinee performances Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Individual tickets start at $34 may be purchased online at kravis.org. To purchase by phone or in person, call 561-832-7469 or visit the Box Office Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.